Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Jalen Duren)
Looking to close out the holiday weekend with some NBA action?
There are a ton of ways to bet on the six-game slate on Sunday, Dec. 28, but I’m eyeing three player props for some of my favorite picks.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of the players that I’m targeting, as he turned in a 10-assist game after returning from an ankle injury, and he has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards.
In addition to Morant, there is a potential All-Star big man that may be undervalued later in the night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Plus, I’m betting on Luka Doncic to have a big game against the Sacramento Kings with Austin Reaves (calf) out of the lineup.
Let’s dive into the breakdown of each of these props – and their latest odds – on Dec. 28.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
Ja Morant OVER 7.5 Assists (+103)
Morant has a great matchup on Sunday against the Wizards, who are just 29th in the league in opponent assists per game (29.5) and dead last in defensive rating.
While Ja has been in and out of the lineup this season, he is averaging 7.7 assists on 13.7 potential assists per night. So, he’s certainly capable of finishing with eight or more dimes against one of the worst defenses in the league.
Morant has played once since injuring his ankle, and he dropped 10 dimes in less than 26 minutes of action. He also has eight or more dimes in nine of his 15 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.
Even though his minutes may be limited on Sunday, Morant is worth a look against this soft Washington defense that is allowing 125.8 points per game.
Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-105)
Austin Reaves is out of the lineup for Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, which should lead to an expanded offensive workload for Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Doncic is averaging 33.7 points per game this season, but he’s had 35 and 45 point games in two of the matchups that Reaves has already missed this season, clearing this line in two of the four games that he completed.
The Sacramento Kings have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, ranking 28th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game, so this is a prime bounce-back spot for Doncic and the Lakers at home.
Luka did not play in the first meeting between these teams, and the Lakers still put up 127 points.
Doncic is taking over 22 shots per game and has the highest usage rate in the NBA, so he should be in play to hit this line on Sunday.
Jalen Duren OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-119)
Detroit Pistons star big man Jalen Duren is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 boards in 15 of his 28 games.
Now, he takes on a Los Angele Clippers that is down starting center Ivica Zubac and ranks just 19th in the league in rebounding percentage. Duren was in foul trouble in a loss to Utah on Friday, but he did grab 13 rebounds on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Clippers are far from a great rebounding team, and the Pistons big man is averaging a whopping 21.3 rebound chances per night.
He should be in play for double-digit boards on Sunday evening.
