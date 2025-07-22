Kelsey Plum's Under Armour Shoes Sold Out After WNBA All-Star Game
The sports world and sneaker industry are still digesting an incredible celebration of women's basketball at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.
Despite Caitlin Clark missing the game due to injury, there were plenty of exciting moments on and off the court thanks to the WNBA's wide array of stars. Many of the biggest moments came courtesy of Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum.
Plum provided 16 points off the bench, championed the players' argument for fair pay, and enjoyed several viral sneaker moments.
Before the All-Star game, Under Armour unveiled Plum's player-exclusive colorway of the UA Breakthru 5 'Plumberry' colorway. The shoes dropped for $145 on July 18 and quickly sold out in every size (except for women's size 7) at UA.com.
The shoes flying off the shelves highlight Plum's massive popularity among hoopers and fans of all ages. Luckily, the UA Breakthru 5 Kelsey Plum 'Plumberry' is still in stock in select sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The 'Plumberry' colorway is a nod to Plum's daily routine of healthy snacks. It features a flooded light pink with speckles, a color effect achieved by blending strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Lastly, the heel tab features a classic red and white straw pattern with a tab on the tongue of the shoe reading "Plum-Berry."
In addition to dropping the delicious colorway, Under Armour rolled a smoothie truck in downtown Indianapolis. Fans got to sample Plum's favorite recipe, preview the sneakers, and enjoy gear giveaways throughout the day.
Plum even made an appearance at the truck on Friday to hang out with fans. Later that day, she went to the Dick's Sporting Goods space at W Live to discuss the sneakers.
The viral moments from this past weekend are just some of the highlights from the work Plum and Under Armour have invested in elevating the women's game.
UA hosted a group of middle school girls (ages 11–13) from Tippecanoe Valley Middle School, a rural school in Akron, Indiana, as well as girls from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), for a full-day experience on Friday. It was all about creating opportunity and access for girls through sport.
The day included:
• Surprise + delight UA gear – the girls were fully outfitted in Under Armour gear head to toe, with "See Me" shirts (We all know that you can't be what you can't see, so the experience is about showing them what's possible through sport and exposing them to athlete role models like Kelsey, Marina and Azzi).
• Visit to the Unrivaled HQ.
• Lunch and smoothies at our smoothie truck (with a visit from Kelsey Plum to gift shoes + shirts).
• Panel at DSG with Kelsey + clinic at the W Live space with Azzi Fudd.
• Wraps at the Google experience with tickets to the Skills Challenge that night.
The coach from Tippecanoe, Kacie Zolman, has been leading the charge — she teaches PE and health at the school, coaches multiple girls' teams, and works hard to bring outside opportunities into their community.
"We are a rural school surrounded by cornfields. The closest mall is over an hour away. Our girls haven't had many opportunities until recently — but things are shifting," said Zolman.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for them and one they will carry forever. They've even made clothespins with positive, uplifting notes to clip on other girls they meet — a gesture that's gone viral in our region as a way to uplift each other. Women supporting women. Girls lifting girls."
Fans can count on more exciting sneaker news from the WNBA down the stretch of the regular season. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
