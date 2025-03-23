Kevin Durant's Nike KD17 Sneakers Now 29% Off Online
Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns have won three straight games and are in position for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Kevin Durant has led the late-season resurgence for the Suns.
For a while, it looked like the Suns had no chance of the post-season, and perhaps that is why Durant debuted his latest signature sneaker earlier than usual.
Fans have already gotten their first look at the Nike KD 18, which does not launch globally until April. However, online shoppers can buy the Nike KD17 at a major discount online.
Currently, the Nike KD17 is available in five colorways, with discounts ranging from 19% to 29% in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The Nike KD17 launched last April for a retail price of $150 in adult sizes. However, after discounts are applied, online shoppers can purchase the performance basketball shoes for as low as $106 in select styles.
Sure, the Nike KD17 looks sharp. But the sneakers are made for getting buckets. The model features a large forefoot Air Zoom unit inside of a springy foam.
Additional support is added with a strong plastic piece at the forefoot. Meanwhile, the outsole pattern looks like a topographical map, with contoured ridges that bend in multiple directions to provide superior traction.
While basketball fans and sneakerheads are excited about Durant's upcoming 18th signature sneaker, we hate to see the Nike KD17 go. At least, now is a great time to buy the hoop shoes at a discount.
Best of all, Durant is powering the Suns into the NBA postseason, which only adds to his iconic legacy in the basketball and footwear worlds.
