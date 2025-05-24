Lakers Superfan Flea Inspired Julius Randle's Skechers Sneakers
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to defend their home court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a crucial Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Timberwolves forward Julius Randle will debut a limited-edition Skechers basketball shoe — the SKX REIGN "Rhythm" colorway.
The shoes are a 'playoff player exclusive' with a standout colorway inspired by a bass guitar gifted to him by a Red Hot Chili Peppers member during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"The SKX Reign Rhythm means a lot to me — it's inspired by a bass guitar that Flea gifted me back when I was in L.A. That gesture stuck with me," said Julius Randle.
"Music has always been a part of how I get in the zone, and this limited-edition shoe created by Skechers captures the same driving energy of the legendary bassist."
Skechers just released a very limited number of the basketball shoes for $185 in adult sizes on Skechers.com. That makes this exclusive playoff edition a rare find for true sneakerheads and fans of both teams.
The "Rhythm" colorway sports a mismatched design with complementary off-white and burgundy uppers contrasted by hits of metallic silver throughout each shoe.
The SKX REIGN is built for strong players who need support and explosiveness on the court. Tech specs include a Hyper Burst midsole for responsive cushioning and premium Goodyear rubber performance outsoles for superior traction.
The model's full-length carbon-infused plate also promotes speed, elevation, and lateral movement. The breathable mesh and TPU upper provide a breathable but locked-in fit.
Randle began his career as a Nike athlete with the Lakers but has transcended and reached superstar status in recent years. Randle signed with Skechers in October 2023, becoming one of the first two NBA players to partner with the Southern California-based brand.
Yet again, Randle and Skechers are proving to be a dynamic duo in the NBA. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
