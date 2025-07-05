LeBron James Shows Off Golf Swing in $170 Nike Golf Shoes
While every NBA team is closely monitoring the next moves of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward is enjoying his off-season by taking on a new hobby — golf.
On July 4th, James posted videos of himself golfing on Instagram. The NBA's all-time leading scorer's swing is still a work in progress, but his choice in footwear was a hole-in-one.
James hit the course in a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes. The "Purple Punch" colorway worn by James recently dropped and is still in stock online. Below is what online shoppers must know about buying the golf shoes.
The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG "Purple Punch" golf shoes hit shelves on June 20, 2025. Online shoppers can still buy the shoes for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes are an homage to the iconic lifestyle sneaker first released in 1986. Redesigned for the golf course, the silhouette features a 4-window design that showcases the large Air unit located under the heel.
All the fan-favorite vintage Air Max 1 details are back, enhanced by golf performance technology. The synthetic upper offers water resistance in all weather conditions. Meanwhile, the updated traction pattern gives you grip on any course.
The "Purple Punch" colorway maintains the essence of the old-school shoe. It features a Neutral Grey upper contrasted by Black Nike Swoosh logos, ankle collars, and outsoles.
Meanwhile, the white laces are complemented by Purple Punch "Nike Air" branding on the tongues and heels.
James made it clear that he is new to the golf course, which shows you are never too old to take up the sport. Even better, he has the perfect footwear for a beginner.
Meanwhile, James continues to be a force in the basketball shoe market. James debuted his 22nd signature sneaker during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He debuted dozens of colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 throughout this past NBA season.
Additionally, the Nike LeBron line has recently expanded into football cleats and training shoes. Online shoppers can browse James' entire signature sneaker collection on his dedicated section of the Nike website.
Even when away from the basketball court, James continues to make footwear headlines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the sports world and beyond.
