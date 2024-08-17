Michael Jordan Gives UNC Tar Heels Carolina Blue Cleats
The UNC Tar Heels are inseparable from their beautiful Carolina Blue uniforms, argyle patterns, and relationship with Michael Jordan. The greatest basketball player of all time always takes care of his alma mater.
Naturally, UNC is a Jordan Brand school and always receives some of the best gear Jumpman has to offer. With the college football season just one week away, the Tar Heels' social media team showed off their cleats for the upcoming year.
Fans recently got their first look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC Tar Heels" colorway on social media. Jordan's first signature sneaker has been redesigned for the football field in recent years, and teams receive unreleased colorways in school colors.
The low-cut silhouette sports a white leather upper, blue overlays, navy Swoosh logos, and a distressed gradient design to give the cleats an aged look. The original Air Jordan logo on the heels provides the finishing touches to the retro aesthetic.
Tar Heels fans and sneakerheads lavished the cleats with praise. However, these will not be the only cleats the UNC football team will wear this season.
Earlier this summer, UNC showed off more of their cleats for the upcoming season. They will also wear the Air Jordan 3 cleats in a player-exclusive colorways in a white and blue colorways. Jordan's third signature sneaker-turned-cleat features the iconic elephant print with premium materials.
UNC joins other Jordan Brand schools like the UCLA Bruins, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines who will debut the newly-released Air Jordan 3 football cleats this season. Even better, if any team gets additional Air Jordan cleats, it will be the Tar Heels.
Unfortunately for the rest of us, these player-exclusive kicks will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can stock up on Jordan Brand gear and Air Jordan footwear on the Nike website.
UNC kicks off its football season on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, August 29. Fans can count on the Tar Heels bringing the heat with their cleats for Week 1. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
