LaMelo Ball Rocks PUMA Pop-Up With 5th Signature Shoe
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is not from here. His otherworldly style has been well-documented on and off the court. It has even played a role in his signature sneaker line with PUMA.
However, Ball's status in the league and the footwear industry have evolved. His aura is reflecting that of a rock star on a world tour. That theme inspired the PUMA MB.05 and was evident with his two-day pop-up event in Los Angeles.
Yesterday in Los Angeles, the Chino Hills legend surprised fans at a PUMA Basketball pop-up celebrating the PUMA MB.05 "World Tour" colorway.
In partnership with Complex, the space channeled Ball's rockstar energy and the design inspiration behind the shoe. Guests got first access to the unreleased basketball shoes, battled it out at a Fortnite gaming station, and met Ball himself, who dropped by to snap photos with fans.
Luckily for fans who missed the first day of the pop-up event, the activation is still going on today (although Ball was only scheduled to attend the first day).
Even better, the PUMA MB.05 "World Tour" hits stores Friday, August 29. The performance basketball shoes retail for $125 in adult sizes. Shoppers can find them at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.
The PUMA MB.05 was designed in collaboration with Ball, drawing inspiration from his rockstar status on and off the court. The "World Tour" colorway is fluorescent pink with iridescent detailing throughout, including barbed wire as a nod to his unmistakable tattoos.
Additional design features include a molded skull and a '1' in the outsole, a nod to Ball's one-of-one status. The NITROFOAM cushioning provides a supreme foundation for the shoe.
The PUMA MB.05 will not be a one-hit wonder with the "World Tour" colorway. Several more bold colorways are coming this fall with the start of the NBA season. Our fingers are crossed for more exciting collaborations that Ball's signature sneaker line is known for pulling off.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
