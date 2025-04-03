Reebok Basketball Signs WNBA Star DiJonai Carrington

Kicks

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington has signed a sneaker deal with Reebok.

Rashad Grove

With the WNBA season right around the corner, Reebok Basketball has announced the addition of Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington to its star-studded basketball roster. 

According to the terms of the multi-year endorsement deal, Carrington will support Reebok on various brand activations and to spotlight the brand’s performance and lifestyle offerings, including the Engine A, Reebok’s newly released performance basketball shoe.

“I’m excited to continue the family legacy and join the Reebok Basketball roster,” says DiJonai Carrington.

Carrington added, “Reebok Basketball is officially back, and I can’t wait to bring the energy on the court in the new Engine A.”

Since arriving in the WNBA, Carrington has made a name for herself as one of the league’s fiercest competitors and one of the top defensive players in the league.

Drafted with the 20th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, she was named the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player and 2024 First Team All-Defense. 

This past year, Carrington competed the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the new professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league as a member of the Mist.

Without question, Carrington will bring her explosive energy to the growing Reebok hoops roster. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

Rashad Grove is a contributing writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation and a sneakerhead based in Princeton, New Jersey.

