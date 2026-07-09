Aces vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 9

The Las Vegas Aces have dropped two of their last three games with A’ja Wilson (ankle) out of the lineup, but they find themselves as road favorites on Thursday night against the Portland Fire.

Wilson is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game, but that hasn't impacted the line for the Aces, who opened as 8.5-point favorites in this matchup.

This is the second meeting between these teams this season, as the Aces picked up a 105-89 win in Portland back on June 11. Portland is 9-12 in the 2026 campaign, but it has cooled off after a hot start, winning just three of its last 10 matchups.

Even with Wilson missing the last few games, the Aces remain a dominant road team in 2026, going 9-2 in 11 games. However, this roster will look a little different after the team shockingly waived bench star Chennedy Carter on Tuesday.

It’ll be interesting to see who is called up to replace her production, though the Aces have a favorable offensive matchup against Portland’s No. 14 defense.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on July 9.

Aces vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -8.5 (-105)

Fire +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Aces: -380

Fire: +300

Total

174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Aces record: 15-6

Fire record: 9-12

Aces vs. Fire Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Justine Pissott -- out

Dana Evans -- doubtful

A'ja Wilson -- questionable

Janiah Barker -- out

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Karlie Samuelson -- questionable

Aces vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Carla Leite OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-158)

The Aces have struggled to defend the 3-point line in the 2026 season, ranking 12th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 12th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That's good news for the Fire, who are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made and fourth in 3-point attempts per game. Carla Leite isn't a high-volume 3-point shooter for the Fire, but she has hit 41.0 percent of her attempts in 2026.

Leite has made at least one 3-pointer in seven of her last eight games and was 1-for-2 from deep against Las Vegas earlier this year. As long as she gets up a couple attempts, Leite is a great bet to make at least one 3.

Aces vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

This is a matchup nightmare for the Fire, as the Aces are the No. 2 ranked offense in the WNBA and average 90.0 points per game.

Las Vegas already scored 105 points in a 16-point win over the Fire – in Portland – earlier this season, and the Fire have taken a step back over the last few weeks, dropping to last in the W in net rating.

The Aces are 7-4 against the spread on the road and 9-2 straight up, proving all season long that they can win in any arena at a high rate. Las Vegas has a road scoring margin of over seven points per game this season.

With Wilson questionable for this matchup, I’m going to grab the Aces to cruise to their 16th win in 2026.

Pick: Aces -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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