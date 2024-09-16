The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Lucid Lime" Drops Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards set the NBA on fire with his first signature sneaker. Edwards' first hoop shoe with adidas kept fans talking all season long - especially when he debuted the "Lucid Lime" colorway in the Western Conference Finals.
Now, athletes and fans can finally get their hands on Edwards' slimy green sneakers. Adidas Basketball has officially unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Lucid Lime" colorway – an extension of Edwards' continued success with his signature shoe line.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Lucid Lime" retails for $110 in adult sizes and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, on the adidas app, and select adidas stores on September 21, 2024.
The "Lucid Lime" colorway is more than a fashionable sneaker. It represents the bold and electric style of Ant's game, which is impossible to ignore.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 "Lucid Lime" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Ant's specifications including:
- Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
- Light Boost: The new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe’s overall weight.
- Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Edwards has infused the sneaker world with much-needed energy. Basketball shoes have become an afterthought for most consumers. But Edwards and adidas are changing the game with their aggressive approach.
Everything from the commercials to Edwards' stellar play have elevated the sneakers to new heights. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.