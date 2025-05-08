Shaq Revives Reebok Basketball in Netflix Series "Power Moves"
Since former brand endorsers and NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson returned to Reebok to help rebuild their basketball business, there has been a massive shift in the industry.
Now, the Boston-based brand's recent rise is being highlighted in a new series from Netflix.
"Power Moves" premieres June 4 and showcases O'Neal as President of Reebok Basketball, teaming up with Vice President Iverson to revitalize the iconic brand through new athlete partnerships and product launches.
From signing WNBA star Angel Reese as their first NIL athlete - prior to becoming a National Champion at LSU, O'Neal's alma mater - to releasing the brand's first performance basketball shoe in more than a decade, the series shows all sides of the sneaker industry.
"Power Moves isn't just about sneakers or titles," said O'Neal. "It's about showing the work behind building something meaningful. This series shows the strategy, setbacks, and wins of what it really takes to lead a brand you love. Reebok gave me my start, and now I get to help write its next chapter."
O'Neal - who signed with Reebok in 1992 as a rookie with the Orlando Magic - is an executive producer on the project through his Jersey Legends Productions in collaboration with Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television.
The brand recently added five-star point guard recruit Darius Acuff Jr. - committed to Arkansas - as their latest athlete signing, joining Reese, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, and the WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington on their growing roster.
Reese has been one of the faces of Reebok's new Engine A, with a signature sneaker expected in 2026. She recently launched her own footwear and apparel collection with the brand, including a unique colorway of O'Neal's past Shaqnosis.
"There's a powerful shift happening at Reebok right now, and Power Moves lets the world experience it with us," added Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok.
“"This isn't just a comeback, it’s a cultural movement, fueled by purpose, passion, and the kind of leadership that inspires real change."
"Jersey Legends saw that spark and knew this was the moment to capture. What Shaq, Allen, and our team are building is electric, and this series brings viewers inside the heart of it, as it happens," Krinsky continued.
"Power Moves" tips off globally on Netflix on June 4. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the basketball world and beyond.
