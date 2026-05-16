Top 10 Soccer Players Sponsored by Adidas in 2026

Adidas is one of the biggest brands in world soccer.

From matchday jerseys to balls, tracksuits to boots and even shin pads and socks, the German brand produces almost everything players and fans could possibly need for the world’s most popular sport.

On top of that, adidas sponsors some of the biggest names in soccer, offering lucrative deals that let players wear their gear—both on and off the field.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the top players currently sponsored by adidas in 2026, in no particular order.

1. Lionel Messi

Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. | adidas

Lionel Messi is adidas’ golden child.



Since switching allegiance from Nike in 2004, the Argentine and the German brand have grown together, releasing countless lines of clothing, signature boots—including the Nemeziz and X ranges—and more, as he cemented his place as the greatest soccer player of all time.



Upgraded to a lifetime contract in 2017, Messi’s deal with adidas includes a profit-sharing agreement, earning him millions each year.

2. Lamine Yamal

Yamal has been signed to adidas since 2024. | adidas

World soccer’s new poster boy, Lamine Yamal, was snapped up by adidas in February 2024, with the Spaniard choosing the brand over Nike—following in the footsteps of his idol, Messi.



Since then, adidas has released several of the Barcelona star’s signature boots—including pink and purple F50 Elites—alongside his own clothing line, complete with a personal logo.

3. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has his own adidas range. | adidas

Adidas signed Jude Bellingham in 2022, a year before his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.



Since then, the sportswear giant has released a range of signature products, including his own Predator Elite boots and a custom loungewear line, all featuring Bellingham’s personal logo.

4. Mohamed Salah

Salah has been with adidas for a number of years. | adidas

Having been with adidas for most of his career, Mohamed Salah boasts a number of his own specially designed boots, including the AdiZero and X Speedflow MS.1 models.



He has also partnered with the brand to highlight and reshape the global perception of hijabi athletes.

5. Declan Rice

Declan Rice has a longstanding partnership with adidas. | adidas

Declan Rice has been partnered with adidas since his youth, long before his major move from West Ham United to Arsenal in 2023.



Over the years, the midfielder hasn’t just had signature COPA boots—worn in red and white to match Arsenal’s colors—but has also modeled for the brand’s streetwear lines, including fronting the adidas SPZL AW25 collection.

6. Son Heung-min

Son has been with adidas for over 15 years. | adidas

Son Heung-min may now be in the twilight of his career, but he remains the biggest star in Asian soccer—serving as the face of the sport, and of adidas, across the continent.



The South Korean has been partnered with Adidas for over 15 years, wearing the brand’s products since his earliest days in Germany with Hamburger SV.

7. Pedri

Pedri is another of adidas’ big stars. | adidas

Pedri boasts one of the most unique and clever sets of personalized details on his boots, courtesy of adidas.



On his Predator boots, the custom wordmark reads “PREDRI SINCE 2002,” accompanied by a banana emoji referencing his nickname, homeland and role as an ambassador for Canary Islands Bananas.



In addition to his adidas partnership, he also serves as an ambassador for Decathlon.

8. Raphinha

Raphinha fronted the adidas x Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2025 line. | adidas

In July 2024, Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha officially joined forces with adidas as a prominent brand ambassador.



He predominantly sports the adidas Predator boots and has been featured in campaigns for the 2025 adidas x Wales Bonner collection, as well as promoting the special UFL Predator “Cursebreaker” edition.

9. Rodrygo

Rodrygo joined adidas in 2025. | adidas

Raphinha’s international teammate Rodrygo also recently joined adidas, leaving Nike in late 2025 to sign with the German brand.



The deal marked the end of his decade-long partnership with Nike, which had begun when he was a child.

10. Scott McTominay

McTominay’s mural is impressive. | adidas

Signed with adidas from a young age and having extended his deal in 2024, Scott McTominay’s heroics in World Cup qualifying helped bring Scotland back to the tournament for the first time since 1998.



His iconic overhead kick in the 4–2 victory over Denmark sealed Scotland’s spot, and he recently celebrated the moment with adidas, posing in front of a giant mural of the goal in Glasgow while wearing the brand’s gear, including Scotland’s 2026 World Cup away kit.

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