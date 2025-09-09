HOKA's Most Popular Trail Running Shoe Gets a Trendy Collaboration
Global running shoe powerhouse HOKA continues its recent collaboration momentum via a new partnership with Swedish running brand UNNA. The two companies have come together to create a reimagined Speedgoat 2, the iconic trail runner.
With a philosophy of inviting everyone to "find their own rhythm," UNNA has put the brand's imprint on its first collaboration with HOKA, updating the popular shoe that combines trail performance design with unique artistic expression.
The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 ($170 in adult sizes) will be available in two colorways for men and women at UNNA.com on Sept. 12 and HOKA.com on Sept. 19.
The limited-edition release in two colorways - Astral / Galaxy and Sea Ice / Cosmic Gray - is reflective, both literally and figuratively.
The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 is highlighted by metallic, glossy, and glow-in-the-dark finishes, plus detachable rubber caterpillars - that, according to HOKA, are both symbolic and interactive details, nodding to metamorphosis and the runner's journey of evolution.
UNNA's signature phrase "Finish in a Good Place" is featured across the toe boxes with "GOOD" on the left shoe and "PLACE" on the right.
"The Speedgoat 2 is a legendary shoe on and off the trail," said Thomas Cykana, Senior Director of Global Collaborations at HOKA. "We are excited to collaborate with a brand whose ethos is deeply rooted in community, movement, and collective optimism."
"It's powerful to see that spirit of progress over perfection come to life through such thoughtful touchpoints with our UNNA interaction," Cykana added.
Although the visual updates, the Speedgoat 2 remains a high-performance trail shoe - including engineered mesh upper and a Vibram Megagrip outsole - is built for rugged terrain and everyday movement. Plus, it comes with speed laces, and a set of regular laces in the box.
HOKA is enjoying an incredible run where it continues to push the envelope of performance running, complemented by trendy collaborations to create shoes for everyone.
