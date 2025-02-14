Lids launches The Grateful Dead x NBA Collection for All-Star Weekend
All of the major sneaker and apparel retailers are celebrating the Bay Area for NBA All-Star Weekend. Lids will have many exciting initiatives and collaborations - especially for music lovers.
The Grateful Dead x NBA collection celebrates and reimagines the iconic 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Olympic tie-dye uniforms by introducing a fresh, modernized collection inspired by the original designs.
The collection will be available starting February 14 and features two hat styles and one hoodie, including:
NBA x Grateful Dead 59FIFTY Fitted: A true collector’s piece—the New Era 59FIFTY Fitted hat fuses 90s basketball aesthetics with Grateful Dead’s legendary style, complete with tie-dye interior details and the Lids-exclusive “Shooting Skeleton” logo, available in select NBA teams for NBA All-Star.
NBA x Grateful Dead 9FIFTY A-Frame Snap: Top off your fit with a fusion of hoops and Deadhead culture—the New Era 9FIFTY A-Frame snapback features 90s-inspired design, tie-dye interior details, and the Lids-exclusive “Shooting Skeleton” logo, available in select NBA teams for NBA All-Star.
NBA x Grateful Dead Enzyme-Washed Hoodie: The Lids x Grateful Dead x NBA collection brings vintage vibes to All-Star Weekend with an enzyme-washed hoodie from New Era, featuring iconic Deadhead graphics and the Lids-exclusive “Shooting Skeleton” logo in select NBA teams
Throughout All-Star weekend, Lids will host talent from across the sports and entertainment worlds at Lids’ Flagship Pier 39 store (2 Beach St SPQ215, San Francisco, CA 94133) for meet-and-greets with fans. These appearances are free to the public and open to all ages.
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, it is time for every player and their sneaker brand to show out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
