Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL Drops Valentine's Day Sneakers
Ahead of Valentine's Day, sneakerheads and workout warriors alike can rock pink and red with pride via Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL. The actor and entrepreneur's footwear and apparel brand is now highlighting their popular Origin shoe in multiple colorways fit for the upcoming holiday with matching sweatshirts.
The brand's Origin sneaker comes in two magenta options plus the previously launched monochrome version in Mauve. The shoe features MUNICIPAL's M.FLOAT Comfort, a unique multi-layered cushioning system -featuring 4 layers of 3 different kinds of foam - for extraordinary comfort.
The Origin is made up of 65% natural suede, 32% fabric (nylon & poly 3D mesh), 3% PU leather and presented in a premium reusable security shoe bag with an extra set of matching laces.
In addition to the Valentine's-appropriate sneakers, the brand has multiple unisex pink and red hoodies, crew sweatshirts, sport briefs, t-shirts and slides for the holiday.
MUNICIPAL is off to a strong start in 2025 after expanding last year with their first physical store - the Pro Shop - in Los Angeles.
The brand also launched a TV commercial featuring star athletes such as Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, All-American gymnast Selena Harris of Florida, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and golfer Wyndham Clark, in addition to Wahlberg and award-winning chef Ashish Alfred.
An avid weightlifter and golfer, Wahlberg's brand previously released a trail-inspired, multi-functional golf shoe, the Sportcross ATG (All-Terrain Golf).
The MUNICIPAL Origin shoe ($180) and matching apparel are available now via MUNICIPAL.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the gym, street, golf course and beyond.