Every UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Kit Ranked
32. Poland, Home (Nike)
It’s just a white shirt with a bumpy, bright scarlet collar. Minus points for not releasing a new kit for Euro 2025, instead just rolling over the same ones.
31. Poland, Away (Nike)
It’s the same simple style as the home kit, but now bleeding the bright scarlet into the entire strip while keeping the collar the same color. Not very imaginative.
30. Sweden, Away (Adidas)
Sweden’s traditional blue away kit, but with an added wet appearance. Not sure why the shirt was made to look like it had been perspired in. The softer gold trim is pleasant, but overall it doesn’t work.
29. Norway, Home (Nike)
It’s not offensive by any means, but this is a rather boring rendition of Norway’s crimson home offering. Same old, same old.
28. Switzerland, Away (Puma)
Disappointingly, Switzerland does not have a new away shirt for Euro 2025 and will keep rolling with this faint squiggly white with a gray-blue trim number.
27. Switzerland, Home (Puma)
Bonus points for some fun marketing and hype around the release of this shirt, but one would expect something much more interesting for the Euro 2025 hosts. The tiny embossed Swiss flags on the shirt are not enthralling.
26. Iceland, Home (Puma)
Iceland always gets style points for its very aesthetically pleasing national soccer crest. The blue home shirt has lots of detail, tasteful red piping and a light blue base on the bottom of the shirt. This is a simple twist on the norm.
25. Denmark, Away (Hummel)
The Danes opted for a throwback with their away kit. In one sense, it is just a plain white tee. On the other hand, it's a simple classic, with the red Hummel chevrons on the shoulders evoking the past.
24. Spain, Home (Adidas)
Drifting away from a darker red and navy blue, Spain is leaning into a more classic red with yellow as the most visible undertone. It gets the point across: This is Spain.
23. Italy, Home (Adidas)
Italy always delivers. And while this may not be one of the best Italy kits in memory, even an average Italy jersey is a very decent kit. The blue-on-blue with the tricolor Adidas trim on the shoulders always works.
22. Belgium, Home (Adidas)
The burgundy is an enjoyable twist on the base color of the Belgium home shirt. The embossed argyle print also adds to the intrigue. It feels like it could be even more striking with a better use of the gold streaks.
21. Wales, Away (Adidas)
Wales gets points for effort and originality. Pulling off mint green and lavender is no easy task. Love that it is a special edition for the tournament, but wish the faded white pattern looked better from afar.
20. Sweden, Home (Adidas)
If it isn't broken, then don't fix it. Sweden keeps things classic with their yellow home kit with two different blues, lighter on the shoulders and darker on the shorts. Would love to see something more experimental, but this is solid.
19. Wales, Home (Adidas)
A shame that it isn’t a stand-alone kit for the women’s Euros, but it's a very striking design. The Adidas streaks, with green and yellow, really bring out the dragon energy. This is a perfect mix of a modern twist with a historic feel.
18. Belgium, Away (Adidas)
If you like butter and oranges, then maybe you’re all over this one. There’s a good chance it looks better when the game kicks off than it does in the press photos. This isn’t a shade of yellow we’re used to seeing in soccer, perhaps it will become a cult classic.
17. England, Home (Nike)
This one loses points for being weirdly similar to a Nike training top from 2018, which also featured this faded blue-white-red design trope on the chest. The lighter blue isn’t as appealing as the navy of past years. But the fade is cool.
16. Finland, Home (Nike)
It’s all about the details. The local art designs are exquisite down the middle of the shirt, which jumps off with the yellow lining. One thick, bold stripe down the middle is a statement.
15. Portugal, Home (Puma)
A bit like Spain, Portugal has shifted to a brighter red, and it does feel a bit uncomfortable. But, overall, this is a smart home shirt that will pop.
14. Germany, Away (Adidas)
It’s great to see a special edition design for the tournament from the eight-time European champions. This kit feels a little bit medical and a little bit video game. There’s a good chance this kit takes off when it’s worn in a game.
13. Italy, Away (Adidas)
This is a minty green twist for Italy that feels refreshing. Who doesn’t want to look like a pistachio ice cream with a mint leaf poking out the top? Would have loved to have seen a color other than red on the shoulders.
12. Netherlands, Home (Nike)
If there is one thing you can count on, it’s the Netherlands having a very orange kit. Lucky for them, it never goes out of fashion. The Dutch flag on the collar line is a nice touch.
11. Netherlands, Away (Nike)
I’m obsessed with this slate blue color. One of the best bold uses of a complementary color to bounce off the home shirt. Again, the Dutch flag is used in the collar, but I like the darkness of this shirt.
10. Finland, Away (Nike)
The hand-drawn design is incredible. One can feel the passion for the craft. The owl motif and the country’s mascot are fun and beautiful.
9. Germany, Home (Adidas)
Another nation embracing its history, Germany is celebrating 125 years of soccer with this timeless Adidas number. Extremely neat.
8. France, Away (Nike)
Les Bleus rarely miss. France always looks chic, and the away kit keeps up those high standards. I like the mismatched collar stitch that isn’t quite symmetrical. The central crest and pink Nike logo are subtly on point.
7. Portugal, Away (Puma)
This is a nice way of making something feel natural, yet futuristic. There is something scientific and geographic about this kit, like an artistic map of a landscape.
6. Norway, Away (Nike)
A very welcome sight to see Norway pushing the boat out with this shirt. The obtuse shape is creative, and so is the crest melting into the lavender base. The muted pastel tones are gorgeous.
5. Spain, Away (Adidas)
This is a work of art. The simple black-and-white base template allows the plopped color blocks to be the star of the show. Soft pink and sky blue are not something we associate with Spain, so this felt like a creative way to create a memorable team shirt.
4. Iceland, Away (Puma)
Iceland had a lot of fun putting this one together with wavy stripes going across the torso. There’s a gradient fade, to represent Icelandic crystals, with silvery purples and blues creeping up against the white—a breath of fresh air.
3. England, Away (Nike)
This is a whole mood. Like neon in the night sky, this shirt is both a beacon and a place to get lost. Original purple, red and blue colors along the sides are a welcome addition. The quiet, dark blue crest continues the mixed-up, calm, yet reckless vibes.
2. France, Home (Nike)
The speckled reddish pink amidst the classic French blue shows care. Pushing the white up to the neckline but not having a full collar works and helps create a stylish outline. Not only will this be great when worn by players in games, but anyone could easily add this to their weekend attire.
1. Denmark, Home (Hummel)
The best kits feel new and old simultaneously, and this accomplishes that. It services the past whilst not appearing out of date. The prim collar sits perfectly, with the stitched triangle shape catching the eye just right. Always bonus points for the Hummel chevrons on the shoulder. Two-tone red to highlight the arms, and a whisper of stripes. What is not to like?