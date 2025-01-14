LeBron James Shows Support for LAFD with Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Southern California wildfires are still an ongoing tragedy that is upending the lives of people from every zip code in the region. While the greater Los Angeles area pulls together, LeBron James is showing love to the men and women on the front line.
During last night's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, James debuted a special colorway of his 22nd signature Nike sneaker. The league's all-time leading scorer also added a hand-written touch to his kicks.
James has worn the Nike LeBron 22 throughout this season, and he always writes the initials of his family with little messages on his basketball shoes. However, last night James used the colorway and message to highlight the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).
James debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 in a style designed for the Fairfax High School Lions. James has a long history of supporting the Los Angeles school, both on and off the court.
The 'Fairfax' colorway sports the school's colors, which are red, gold, and white. It creates a fiery aesthetic for silhouette, capped off with the lone message of "LAFD."
While the 'Fairfax' colorway will not be released, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 in full-family sizing online at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The Nike LeBron 22 features a large forefoot Air Zoom unit that is curved to bend in multiple directions. It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot.
Meanwhile, the bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel adds cushioning and support. Additionally, a tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe provide stability. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern offers grip to the court.
For over two decades, basketball fans have been able to count on James to display leadership. It is no different during this current tragedy.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.