Where Is Cristiano Ronaldo Living In Saudi Arabia? Inside Al Nassr Forward's £250,000-Per-Month Base At Riyadh's Four Seasons Hotel

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are said to be living like royalty since moving to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo became the highest-paid soccer player of all time when he signed for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr shortly after the World Cup.

The 37-year-old and his family had been living in a seven-bed house worth £3 million in Cheshire before his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November.

Ronaldo has not yet purchased a home in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, he is currently living in the Kingdom Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

According to Tatler, Ronaldo and his entourage are occupying a total of 17 suites at the hotel, based in the 267-meter-high Kingdom Center.

Ronaldo's combined monthly bill for these suites is reportedly around £250,000.

The Four Seasons website claims that the Kingdom Suite has "unparalleled views of Riyadh".

It adds: "Our newest two-storey suite spans the 48th and 50th floors of the Hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room."

The unique features of the Kingdom Suite are said to include "carefully curated modern art throughout".

Ronaldo has played two matches for Al Nassr so far.

He made his Saudi Pro League debut in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq on January 22.

Four days later, Ronaldo suffered his first loss with Al Nassr as they were defeated 3-1 by Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.