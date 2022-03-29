Jack Grealish Explains Why He Tried To Prevent Serge Aurier Red Card As He Slams Harry Maguire Boos

England's task against Ivory Coast on Tuesday night was made significantly easier after Serge Aurier was sent off in the first half.

Ivory Coast captain Aurier picked up his first yellow card for a foul on Jack Grealish, before collecting another booking for dissent.

As referee Erik Lambrechts reached for the red card, Grealish appeared to try to talk him out of his decision to reduce Ivory Coast to 10 men.

But the red card stood and England, who were already 1-0 up thanks to an Ollie Watkins goal, went on to cruise to a 3-0 win.

Jack Grealish (left) pictured turning away from Serge Aurier during England vs Ivory Coast IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Speaking after the game, Grealish said: "I wanted him to stay on, because it's just a friendly and you get more playing against eleven.

"It would have been more of a challenge for us. I said to the ref: 'Come on. Let him stay on.'

"But I think once the ref gave him his second yellow he wasn't going to go back on it.

"I just wanted him to stay on, just so it would have been a tougher test for us."

Grealish was also asked for his opinion on Harry Maguire being booed by sections of the Wembley crowd.

Jeers were heard when Maguire's name was called out prior to kick-off.

Maguire has been in disappointing club form for Manchester United this season.

But Manchester City star Grealish thought the booing was "ridiculous".

He added: "Harry's been unbelievable for this country. In the World Cup and the Euros, he has been outstanding.

"Even tonight he was brilliant. Our first goal came from him driving out with the ball. And the second one comes from him driving a little bit and then playing a pass into Ollie. Not every center-back has those qualities.

"Like I say, he's been a fantastic servant for this country. He's been brilliant.

"So I think it was ridiculous for him to get booed. It wasn't something that the team liked."