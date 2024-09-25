How Long is Extra Time in Soccer?
Extra time in soccer gives both teams an opportunity to break a tie and secure a match victory.
Most domestic and international soccer games end after 90 minutes, even if both sides are level. When the referee blows the final whistle, there typically does not have to be a winning team on the pitch. Instead, each side receives one point for a draw as opposed to three points for a win.
Some games, though, must have a winner. A knockout match in a tournament like the Copa America or Champions League cannot end until one team triumphs over the other. If the score line does not reflect a winner after 90 minutes, then the game goes to extra time.
So, how long is extra time in soccer?
How Long is Extra Time in Soccer?
Extra time in soccer is 30 minutes long. The additional time is broken up into two 15-minute halves, bringing a game's total match time to 120 minutes, plus stoppage time.
Critical substitutions often play a major role in extra time. Fresh legs bring much-needed energy, and even possibly a new strategy, to a pitch full of tired players. Mario Götze is one of the most legendary substitutions of the last decade, coming onto the pitch in the 88th minute of the 2014 World Cup final before scoring the winner for Germany in the 113th minute.
However, if neither team nets a winner in extra time, then a penalty shootout decides the game.
Is Extra Time the Same as Stoppage Time in Soccer?
No, extra time is not the same as stoppage time in soccer. Stoppage time occurs at the end of each half to make up for any stoppages of play, like prolonged goal celebrations, injuries, or substitutions.
Every soccer match has stoppage time, but only select games have extra time.