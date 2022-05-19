Skip to main content

Watch Jordan Ayew Score Against Everton Minutes After Surviving VAR Red Card Check

Jordan Ayew was not a popular player among Everton fans on Thursday.

The Crystal Palace was lucky to dodge a red card in the 33rd minute at Goodison Park.

Ayew launched himself into a wild scissor-like challenge on Anthony Gordon, which earned him a yellow card from Anthony Taylor, who had earlier in the day been named as one of the 36 referees going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Taylor then delayed the restart of the game as a VAR check took place to determine whether his decision to show yellow rather than red had been a clear and obvious error.

Ayew survived this check and then rubbed salt into Everton wounds moments later.

Palace were already 1-0 up courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta's 21st-minute opener when Everton produced a defensive disasterclass to gift Ayew a goal.

Seamus Coleman dallied in possession near the halfway line and was tackled by Mateta.

Mateta sprinted away down the Palace left and whipped in a cross which was flapped at by keeper Jordan Pickford.

Wilfried Zaha had a shot from the rebound, forcing Pickford to parry the ball into an area in the six-yard box where Ayew was surrounded by three defenders.

But it was Ayew who managed to control the loose ball and bundle it home to make it 2-0.

Jordan Ayew (right) pictured celebrating at Goodison Park after scoring a goal for Crystal Palace against Everton in May 2022

Jordan Ayew (right) pictured celebrating at Goodison Park after scoring a goal for Crystal Palace against Everton

Jordan Ayew (right) pictured celebrating at Goodison Park after scoring a goal for Crystal Palace against Everton in May 2022
Watch

Watch Jordan Ayew Score Against Everton Minutes After Surviving VAR Red Card Check

By Robert Summerscales43 seconds ago
Referee Salima Mukansanga pictured during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in January 2022
News

Three Women And EPL Duo Among 36 Referees Selected For FIFA World Cup In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales24 minutes ago
Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey pictured during Wales' 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
RoboKeeper pictured in 2008
Watch

Watch Robot Goalkeeper Save Lionel Messi Penalty On PSG Visit To Museum In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured holding the Champions League trophy during an open-top bus parade in 2019
News

Liverpool FC Confirm Plans For Trophy Parade Day After Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
A pair of Premier League branded arches pictured at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium ahead of their trophy presentation in May 2018
News

Liverpool Will Lift Replica Premier League Trophy At Anfield If They Win Title On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
A shot of the scoreboard at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium after 90 minutes in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Frankfurt and Rangers
News

Frankfurt Match Chelsea And Villarreal Record By Winning Europa League Unbeaten

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
A shirtless Rafael Santos Borre is mobbed by his Frankfurt teammates after scoring the winning spot-kick in his side's penalty-shootout victory over Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final
News

Eintracht Frankfurt Win Europa League Final After Beating Rangers In Penalty Shootout

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Joe Aribo pictured celebrating in front of Rangers fans after scoring against Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final
Watch

Watch Joe Aribo Finish Like A Striker To Score For Rangers In Europa League Final Against Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago