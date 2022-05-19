Watch Jordan Ayew Score Against Everton Minutes After Surviving VAR Red Card Check

Jordan Ayew was not a popular player among Everton fans on Thursday.

The Crystal Palace was lucky to dodge a red card in the 33rd minute at Goodison Park.

Ayew launched himself into a wild scissor-like challenge on Anthony Gordon, which earned him a yellow card from Anthony Taylor, who had earlier in the day been named as one of the 36 referees going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Taylor then delayed the restart of the game as a VAR check took place to determine whether his decision to show yellow rather than red had been a clear and obvious error.

Ayew survived this check and then rubbed salt into Everton wounds moments later.

Palace were already 1-0 up courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta's 21st-minute opener when Everton produced a defensive disasterclass to gift Ayew a goal.

Seamus Coleman dallied in possession near the halfway line and was tackled by Mateta.

Mateta sprinted away down the Palace left and whipped in a cross which was flapped at by keeper Jordan Pickford.

Wilfried Zaha had a shot from the rebound, forcing Pickford to parry the ball into an area in the six-yard box where Ayew was surrounded by three defenders.

But it was Ayew who managed to control the loose ball and bundle it home to make it 2-0.