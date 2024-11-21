AEW Dynamite Results (11/20/24): Final AEW Full Gear Hype, Orange Cassidy Gets Big Win, Bobby Lashley Debuts
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is in the books and so is the final hype for the AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV on Saturday night.
The huge eight-man tag team match between Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Ricochet and The Don Callis Family started the show off hot. The action between the two teams was outstanding, but the drama was intriguing as well.
The hook of the match was Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. That's one of the signature singles matches on the Full Gear PPV and this match worked to set the table for that one. Ospreay and Fletcher had their moments of fighting, but left quite a bit on the table for when they square off on Saturday night. Konosuke Takeshita got the victory for The Don Callis Family with a vicious knee strike on Mark Davis.
Kris Statlander was victorious in her final match against Hikaru Shida before she takes on Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Full Gear. Mercedes Mone cut a promo on Statlander after the match, but Statlander dropped Mone with her finisher and stood tall over the champion.
Long time friends, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, had a face-to-face in the middle of the ring during Dynamite this week. Cole was unable to win three straight matches and therefore does not get a shot to face MJF at Full Gear. O'Reilly asked Cole to stop obsessing over MJF and move on with this life. O'Reilly told him not to sacrifice more friends for the MJF rivalry. Cole stood in the ring concerned and confused after O'Reilly left.
The main event of this week's show was all about the main event of Full Gear. The match was Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, but the feud at hand was Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley. Cassidy defeated Yuta with a roll-up after a back and forth match between both guys.
After the match, Pac, Castagnoli, and Yuta attacked Cassidy as Moxley looked on. Eventually, they taped his hands into his pockets and Moxley started taking shots. Moxley slapped, punched, and kicked Cassidy as the rest of his group stood by to make sure Cassidy stayed standing.
Moxley and company left the ring and Cassidy's Conglomeration group ran down to the ring to free him. In an act of defiance, the show went off the air as Cassidy freely stood to his feet and stared Mox down.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (11/20/24)
- The Don Callis Family defeated Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Mark Davis, and Powerhouse Hobbs
- Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida
- Bobby Lashley defeated Joe Keys and Cheesburger in a Handicap Match
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Darby Allin
- Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta
