Huge Rematch Set For Next Week's Summer Blockbuster Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland 2 will officially take place next week at the special Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Dynamite. The match was announced on this week's Fyter Fest show.
Will Ospreay opened the show this week and addressed a video clip that showed him and Swerve fighting backstage last week. Ospreay had worked to get Strickland and Adam Page to drop their feud so that they could take on and beat The Death Riders.
Strickland defeated Ospreay in their other AEW singles match last year at the Forbidden Door PPV.
Because of Swerve's history with Page, he laughed off that idea and said that it would and could never happen. Ospreay spoke this week and was passionate about still making sure Strickland and Page could coexist in order to finally pull the AEW World Championship away from Jon Moxley. Ospreay said to try and do that, he'd take Strickland on in a one on one match. The bout was later made official by Tony Khan.
MORE: The Young Bucks Show Interest In Purchasing Infamous Indie Promotion
Will Ospreay lost to Adam Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and Double or Nothing. Page now heads to All In to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
Prior to that match, Ospreay agreed to help Page fend off The Death Riders should he lose the tournament final to Page. Ospreay appears to be making good on that promise.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Star Kevin Owens Gives Update On Neck Injury
R-Truth's Former Tag Team Partner Calls WWE Release "Bulls**t"
Second Arrest Reportedly Made At Last Night's WWE NXT Tapings
Recently Released WWE Superstar Confirms Interest In Joining AEW