Lex Luger Reveals When He Was On PEDs During His Career
Former WCW and WWF star Lex Luger has pulled back the curtain on his wrestling career.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Luger opened up about his his fitness and physique and the speculation around PED usage during his time in the ring. He revealed that he did use PED's, but only at a certain point in his career.
On his physique and time in WWE, Luger said:
"I dare somebody to find in 15 years when I looked bad. Even when I was with Vince [McMahon] and we were drug tested sometimes five nights in a row. I was clean the whole time I was with WWE. I lost about 20 pounds, but I still looked very fit. We were legitimately tested and I was clean the whole time. 93 to 95.- Lex Luger
He added:
At WWE, I was clean the whole time I was there, some people don’t believe it, but I was. When I was in high school, I was built. God gave me great genetics. When I started lifting weights in high school, I was benching 400 pounds within a couple of months. I had never touched a weight. God gave me that gift of having that type of physique even without any PEDs.- Lex Luger
MORE: Lex Luger Eyes WWE Hall Of Fame, Takes Some Responsibility Miss Elizabeth's Death
Asked if he was also clean in WCW, Luger replied:
No, I was on some PEDs then. Towards the end of my career, you could see I was huge. The Road Warriors era of wrestling was more testosterone and Dianabol. I was clean with WWE, then towards the end, the baseball players brought in a little bit of the growth. The last few years of my career, when I think maybe I looked my best, I was on a basic testosterone and growth hormone. I was on a shot of test a week and little growth hormone towards the end. Very little. Basically, a medicinal dosage.- Lex Luger (H/T Fightful)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time
The Best John Cena Memes After His Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show