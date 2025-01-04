Wrestle Dynasty 2025: Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
The stars of All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Stardom will compete in a first-time-ever event known as Wrestle Dynasty, which will take place on Saturday night from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Due to his win over Shota Umino in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 19, Zack Sabre Jr. will return to the headling position to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Ricochet.
Ricochet is coming off a semifinal run to the Continental Classic and on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite's heinous attack on Swerve Strickland .
After being out of action for over a year, former AEW and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega makes his highly anticipated return to the ring to take on Gabe Kidd in a heated grudge match.
Omega returned to AEW television at last Saturday's Worlds End to have a staredown with Continental Classic winner and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Also on the show, TBS Champion and New Japan Strong Women's Titlist Mercedes Mone puts her latter belt on the line against Rev Pro's British Women's Title Holder Mina Shirakawa in a champion vs. champions match.
Other matches include Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) in the finals for the International Women’s Cup with the winner getting a title shot in any of the companies that are represented in the match, and The Young Bucks returning to Japan to meet The Great O'Khan & Jeff Cobb and Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles.
On paper, the matches should range from good to excellent.
Here is everything you need to know about Wrestle Dynasty 2025.
How to Watch Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Tonight
North America: TrillerTV PPV, NJPW World Everywhere but North America: TrillerTV PPV, NJPW World
Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Start Time
Date: Saturday, January 4 Time: 11 p.m.ET / 8 p.m. PT
The Wrestle Dynasty pre-show begins at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.
Where is Wrestle Dynasty 2025?
Wrestle Dynasty 2025 occurs from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Match Card
IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Ricochet
Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
New Japan Strong & Rev Pro British Women's Title Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa (c)
Vacant IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Great O'Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi
AEW International & Never Title Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
IWGP Global Title Match: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Jack Perry
International Women's Cup Match: Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom)
Ring of Honor Tag Team Title Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho
Lucha Gauntlet Match
Finlay vs. Brody King
