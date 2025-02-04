Wrestling On FanNation

AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window

The WWE transfer window is officially closed, but there could still be deals left to announce after AJ Styles made the move to Raw.

Rick Ucchino

AJ Styles made his return to WWE Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, but he will not be heading back to SmackDown.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced Monday night that he was able to get one final deal across the finish line before the WWE transfer window closed over the weekend. AJ Styles will officially move over to the Raw roster starting with next week's episode in Nashville.

The Phenomenal One joins Bayley, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller among the Superstars who were moved to Raw over the last few weeks. While Damian Priest, The Miz, The Wyatt Sicks, Braun Strowman and Zelina Vega make up the group of performers who were moved to SmackDown.

While the transfer window is now closed, the question still remains as to whether this is going to end up like the MLB and NFL trade deadlines where news of last-minute deals continues to trickle in past the cutoff point.

During his Raw review show last night, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said he had heard that Drew McIntyre would soon be heading to Smackdown.

Rumors coming out of Royal Rumble weekend were that McIntyre vs. Damian Priest was the current direction for WrestleMania 41 and that Drew's controversial elimination from the match Saturday was set to be the catalyst for that program.

McIntyre was not on Raw Monday night in Cleveland. We may have to wait until SmackDown this Friday for any official announcement on his brand status.

Rick Ucchino
