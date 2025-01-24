Major Cody Rhodes Segment Added To This Week's WWE Smackdown
This week's episode of Smackdown will now feature an exclusive interview with Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.
Smackdown announcer, Joe Tessitore, announced the news Friday afternoon on WWE social media channels.
The Cody Rhodes interview arrives just a day before he's set to sign the contract for his ladder match against Kevin Owen for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes and Owens will put pen to paper on this week's Saturday Night's Main Event.
This week's episode of Smackdown emanates from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Other announced happenings for the show are LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga and Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Will Reportedly Not Appear At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event This Weekend
Other announced matches for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
This is the second Saturday Night's Main Event program that WWE has put on since it's initial return at the end of last year. Prior to that, the show had been off the air since 2008.
