Seth Rollins Segment And New Matches Added To WWE Raw This Week
Adam Pearce has added a huge Seth Rollins segment and more matches to this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
In his regular social media video update that gets posted on Sunday afternoon, Pearce revealed that Seth Rollins would address the WWE Universe on this week's episode of the show.
Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and was given a competitive world title defense at WWE Clash in Paris at the end of the month.
At Clash in Paris, Rollins will defend his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Pearce revealed that news to Rollins at the end of Raw last week.
For the last two weeks, Rollins and his Vision faction have left various babyfaces laying in the ring as the show went off the air. Last week, it was Punk, Uso, and Knight. The week before that, The Vision took out Roman Reigns.
Rollins beat CM Punk to become the world champion after cashing in his Money int he Bank contract at SummerSlam. Punk defeated Gunther to win the title just seconds before Rollins ran out for the cash in. What will Seth Rollins say about his upcoming title defense? The world will find out Monday night on Raw.
Pearce also announced two new matches for the show this week. Iyo Sky will face Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match and Jey Uso will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker.
Naomi to address WWE Raw absence this week
Adam Pearce confirmed in his video that Naomi is still scheduled to address her absence from Raw last week. Naomi was scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky, but was not medically cleared for the match.
Instead of wrestling Naomi last week, Sky lost to Roxanne Perez thanks to some mistimed help from Asuka and Kairi Sane. Naomi is scheduled to defend her championship against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris, but we'll get an update on the status of that match after Naomi addresses her future.
Also on Raw this week, Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Natalya and Xavier Woods will face Penta.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, TNA & More
AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Results: AJ Styles Screws Over Dominik Mysterio
Major Injury Update on Liv Morgan & When She's Expected Back In WWE
Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship Defense Added To Monday Night Raw
Latest On What Might Happen With WWE's Content Library As They Leave Peacock