WWE And Mattel Extend Partnership, Action Figure Series Is Longest-Running In History
WWE and Mattel have announced a multi-year extension to their global licensing agreement.
The partnership will see the toy company continue to produce WWE action figures, accessories, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and more. Mattel issued a press release on the extension on Monday morning.
"Mattel and WWE have partnered to deliver a dynamic and diverse lineup of toys since 2010, now sold in over 50 markets worldwide. Mattel’s WWE action figures have consistently ranked among the top 10 properties in the U.S. action figure category, with the WWE Main Event Action Figure Series being the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history."
"The multi-year extension comes at a time of continued international expansion for WWE through its new partnership with Netflix. Monday Night Raw launched on the U.S. streaming service in January 2025, with all WWE programming and Premium Live Events also becoming available on Netflix across many international markets."
“Our longstanding partnership with WWE has resulted in some of the most celebrated action figures in the industry,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “As we extend this agreement, we are committed to delivering authentic, high-quality products that capture the energy and larger-than-life personalities of WWE for fans across the globe.”
The deal comes as the biggest week for WWE in the calendar year, WrestleMania week, begins for the company. WrestleMania 41 will invade Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match, Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
