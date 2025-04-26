Fantasy Football Rookie Winners And Losers From Day 2 Of The NFL Draft
The second day of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, so we’re now through the first three rounds. To be honest, I haven’t loved many of the picks as they pertain to fantasy football. Some of the biggest prospects in the class landed with teams that didn’t have a huge need at the position, or already fielded incumbent projected starters on their pre-draft roster.
Omarion Hampton, anyone?
It wasn’t all bad though, as some prospects like Kaleb Johnson and RJ Harvey landed in terrific spots that will make them sleepers in our upcoming redraft leagues. So, let’s look at every offensive skill player winner and loser from Day 2. For the purposes of this article, I’m keeping my analysis to a player’s immediate value and not their long-term prospectives.
Day 1 Winner and Losers
Day 2 Winners
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans: The Texans filled a need with Higgins, who projects to be a Week 1 starter opposite Nico Collins. A big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he also gives C.J. Stroud another weapon in the passing game. I’m not sure Higgins will make a consistent fantasy impact as a rookie (don’t forget, Houston also added Christian Kirk), but he’s a nice fit in terms of opportunities and will be worth a late pick in redrafts.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Most folks in real and fantasy football thought this pick might be Judkins’ teammate, TreVeyon Henderson. Instead, the Browns went with the six-foot, 221-pounder as their projected new featured back. Judkins is a powerful back who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, so he has some giddy up too. At this point in the draft, Judkins is the second-most value fantasy rookie behind Ashton Jeanty.
Tyler Shough, QB, Saints: Shough was a surprise selection at No. 40, if for not other reason than that Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders was still on the board. A big quarterback at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Shough has the prototypical size to be an NFL starter. With Derek Carr’s status for next season in doubt, Shough could even have a chance to start in Year 1. Not your typical rookie at the age of 25, Shough will be a player to watch in superflex leagues.
Mason Taylor, TE, Jets: Taylor, the son of Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor, lands in a solid spot in the Big Apple. The Jets needed a tight end after Tyler Conklin left as a free agent, and Taylor fits the bill. He broke out last season, finishing with 55 catches for 546 yards during his final year at LSU. Taylor can play both in the slot and in-line, so he’ll be on the field quite a bit for the Jets. I can see him being picked late in fantasy redrafts as a No. 2 tight end.
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders: Bech landed in a great spot to make a potential fantasy impact in Year 1. The Raiders’ pass catchers will be led by Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but there is room for a third option in the pass attack. Bech looks like he could be that third option. He busted out last season, posting 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for TCU. His value is likely limited to late rounds of redrafts, but Bech is still a player to watch this summer.
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos: Harvey is a perfect example of how landing spot can catapult a player’s fantasy stock. The 5-foot-8 runner should have every chance to earn a starting role for coach Sean Payton, as he’ll compete with Audric Estime for the top spot on the depth chart. While this could still end up as a committee that also includes Jaleel McLaughlin, Harvey is going to get plenty of sleeper attention in fantasy redraft and dynasty leagues.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers: The Steelers let Najee Harris (Chargers) walk as a free agent, so they needed a big, bruising runner. Mission accomplished. Johnson is a beast at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, and he’s coming off a breakout collegiate season at Iowa that saw him put up 1,537 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns. I’d project Johnson to be the lead back for head coach Mike Tomlin, replacing Harris and sharing the workload with Jaylen Warren. In that sort of scenario, Johnson would have some real flex starter value in fantasy redrafts.
Day 2 Losers
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots: Some scouts considered Henderson a potential first-round pick, but the Patriots landed him in Round 2 (38th overall). Frankly, the landing spot sucks … at least for 2025. New England already fields Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, so a backfield committee seems imminent. Such a scenario puts a ceiling on the stats fantasy fans can expect from any of these runners. In fact, I can’t put Henderson or Stevenson any higher than in the flex starter range until we get more clarity on a rotation.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears: I like Burden III to be the Bears’ top slot receiver next season, and he’s a nice addition to what could be an explosive offense. The problem, however, is that the team has plenty of mouths to feed and only one football. Besides DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet, the Bears also added rookie tight end Colston Loveland in addition to Burden III. So, the Missouri product might not even be third in the targets pecking order as a rookie. He’s going to pop from time to time, but Burden III won’t be consistent in Year 1.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns: Fannin Jr. was one of the most productive tight ends in the college football, posting 161 catches, 2,178 yards and 16 touchdowns with Bowling Green. That includes a 2024 season that saw him finish with a bananas 117 catches, 1,555 yards and 10 scores. The problem for Fannin Jr. is his landing spot, as the Browns already have a top-end tight end in David Njoku on the roster. That will keep him out of the conversation in most fantasy redrafts, though Fannin Jr. will certainly bring dynasty-league interest.
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions: TeSlaa’s college stats won’t pop off the page, but the Lions saw something in him and decided to move up in the draft to land him. Detroit’s offense is already loaded with talent, however, so TeSlaa won’t make an immediate impact. If you want shares of the Lions offense in dynasty leagues, however, he’s a viable selection.
Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots: Think about the last time a wide receiver drafted by the Pats did anything in the world of fantasy football. (Crickets). New England added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as free agents this offseason, and the team already has a slew of young wide receivers who haven’t made much noise on the field. Williams is a pass in redrafts.
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos: Bryant wasn’t expected to go this high in the NFL draft, but coach Sean Payton obviously saw something in him. With that being said, he’s unlikely to be a real threat to Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele or Troy Franklin in the Broncos pass attack. Bryant should be limited to dynasty leagues, and even there he’s a stretch.
Savion Williams, WR, Packers: Aaron Rodgers must be cringing, as the Packers select yet another wide receiver. After taking Matthew Golden in the first round, Green Bay now lands Williams out of TCU. He’s a big receiver who has been compared to Cordarrelle Patterson, but he’s likely to be buried on a ridiculously crowded wideout depth chart as a rookie.
Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks: I was a big fan of Milroe coming into the draft because of his skills as a runner, but landing with the Seahawks is a fantasy dead zone. Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a huge deal in the offseason, so Milroe projects to be second on their depth chart (at best) as a rookie. This doesn’t mean that Milroe won’t have some long-term dynasty value, but he’ll be hard pressed to make an immediate impact as a rookie.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns: The fact that Gabriel went ahead of Shedeur Sanders is just bananas. Regardless, he’ll have a tough time making a fantasy impact on a Browns team that has Deshaun Watson (when healthy), Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster. He could have some long-term appeal if and when the Browns cut ties with Watson, but at this point Gabriel is a player who won’t be on our radar in fantasy football redraft leagues.
Tai Felton, WR, Vikings: The Vikings have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, not to mention an elite-level tight end in T.J. Hockenson. That's going to make is awfully difficult for Felton to see enough playing time to be in the conversation for redraft consideration. He'll be a fantasy afterthought in Year 1.
Day 2 Pushes
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams: Admittedly, Ferguson’s fantasy value is probably better in the long term with Tyler Higbee still on the Rams roster. Still, he has a chance to be the team’s tight end of the future, and Higbee has dealt with more than his share of injuries recently. He isn’t going to have much redraft value, but Ferguson will have some dynasty appeal.
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks: Arroyo’s fantasy outlook is much like Ferguson’s, as he’ll likely be behind a veteran (Noah Fant) in Year 1. Fant is in the final year of deal though, so Arroyo will be Seattle’s new starting tight end of the future. Knee injuries kept him off the field for a good chunk of his time at Miami, but he was productive when he was on the field. I don’t see him being picked in most redrafts, but Arroyo certainly has some dynasty draft value.
Tre Harris, WR, Chargers: Harris was a highly productive wideout in his final two years at Mississippi, posting 114 catches and more than 2,000 receiving yards in 20 games. He could find it tough to make an immediate fantasy impact as a rookie, however, as he’ll compete with the trio of Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Mike Williams for targets. If Williams is washed (he’d done very little since leaving Los Angeles), Harris could push his way into the starting lineup while catching passes from Justin Herbert. Stay tuned.
Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans: The Texans must like Iowa State receivers, as they also selected Noel and his college teammate, Jayden Higgins. With Collins and Kirk also in the mix, Noel will likely be limited to a reserve role as a rookie unless injuries occur. The landing spot is good though, so Noel is a name to keep in the back of your dynasty mind at the very least.