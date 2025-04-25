Fantasy Football Rookie Winners And Losers From Round 1 Of The NFL Draft
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and it wasn’t exactly spectacular from a fantasy football perspective. That’s not to say the entire night was a stinker, but we saw several players land on teams that either didn’t have a need at their position or landed in situations where they could be stuck behind incumbent veterans for their rookie season.
So, let’s look at the Round 1 fantasy winners and losers. For the purposes of this article, I’m keeping my analysis to a player’s immediate value and not their long-term prospects.
Fantasy Football Winners in the NFL Draft
Cam Ward, QB, Titans: Ward wins because he landed with a team that will likely make him a starter right out of the gate. A skilled passer who can also use his legs as a runner, Ward will be on the No. 2 fantasy quarterback radar when it comes time to draft our 2025 teams.
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars: I’ve listed Hunter as a winner, but I honestly don’t know what he’ll be in Jacksonville yet. He seemed to believe the Jaguars would let him play both wide receiver and cornerback in his post-draft interview, but can he play both ways in the pros? It’ll be a fascinating situation to be certain. One thing we do know is that Hunter has no real shot to be their No. 1 wideout, as Brian Thomas Jr. has a stranglehold on that position.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Jeanty landed in a great spot, as the Raiders took him with the sixth overall pick. He’ll step right in and become the lead back for head coach Pete Carroll, who loves to run the football … just think about Marshawn Lynch’s workload in Seattle! I’d be surprised if Jeanty wasn’t picked in the top three rounds of fantasy football redrafts.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: The Panthers have a crowded receiver room with Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker on the roster, but none of them are alphas. T-Mac has a shot to be that alpha receiver. I’m not saying he’ll be Mike Evans, because he won’t, but I do think McMillan is the Carolina receiver to target in your upcoming fantasy drafts.
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts: Warren landed where we all thought he would, going to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have questions at quarterback, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end picked in drafts. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but Warren could be a top-12 tight end in 2025.
Fantasy Football Losers in the NFL Draft
Colston Loveland, Bears: I was surprised to see the Bears take Loveland over Warren at No. 10. That’s not to say he doesn’t have great potential at the next level, but Warren seemed to have more upside from an offensive perspective. Regardless, Loveland will have to contend with Cole Kmet at tight end, not to mention DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, in the pass attack. Loveland will be worth a late-round pick as a fantasy reserve during his rookie campaign.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: This one had me scratching my head. The Buccaneers re-signed Chris Godwin, their primary slot receiver, to a three-year, $66 million deal, and they have alpha receiver Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan on the roster. So, where does Egbuka fit in Year 1? Unless Godwin is in danger of missing the start of next season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury last year, Egbuka will struggle to make a Year 1 impact.
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers: I almost wanted to cry when I saw the Broncos pass on Hampton, only to see him land with the Chargers. Before I get into his value as a rookie, I want to say this … long term, Hampton is going to be a fantasy stud in this offense. But if we look only at next season, it’s hard to argue that his ceiling isn’t great with Najee Harris also on the roster. Would I draft Hampton ahead of Harris in fantasy leagues? Yes. But I’d do it with the thought that Hampton will be in a committee and limited to flex-starter value.
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers: Golden is a burner who fills a hole for the Packers offense, so it’s a win in real-football terms. In fantasy terms, however, it stinks. Golden enters what is a loaded receiver room (Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks), so I doubt he’ll see enough targets to make a fantasy impact in Year 1. At best, he will be worth a late-round pick in redrafts. I just wouldn’t expect a major impact.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: The Giants made a move to trade up and get their quarterback of the future in Dart. Notice I said “future.” Head coach Brian Daboll has already said the team will go into camp with Russell Wilson as their starter, and Jameis Winston is also on the depth chart. That means Dart could open his rookie season third on the depth chart. That makes him an afterthought in redrafts and limits him to dynasty draft consideration alone.