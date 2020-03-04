NBA DFS (Wednesday, March 5)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a big nine-game slate in the NBA for us to get our daily fantasy hoops fix. Injuries are going to be challenging to keep up with this evening. The Celtics will be playing their JV team. The Pistons are another team with significant injury issues going into the night. Aaron Gordon is questionable for the Magic, while Zach LaVine will be out for the Bulls. We also have some good injury news as Damian Lillard will make his return for the Trail Blazers.

PG Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $10,900, FanDuel: $10,400, Yahoo: $55

Luka is two assists away from averaging a triple-double vs. the Pelicans this season. Doncic has truly been dominant vs. the Pelicans and everybody else this season. He is averaging close to 60 fantasy points a game vs. New Orleans.

PF Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $7,700, FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $28

Kevin Love is one of the few Cavs that is healthy and could make an impact on the game this evening. Boston will be playing with a skeleton lineup so Love could go off. Love has put up over 40 fantasy points in back to back games. He should easily have a double-double this evening.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $7,200, FanDuel: $6,700, Yahoo: $29

Morant has been posting some excellent fantasy numbers as of late. He has a double-double in two of his last three, and Brooklyn ranks 26th vs. opposing point guards. Morant has a great chance to put up a forty point fantasy night.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PF/C Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $5,000, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $19

Markkanen, who is probable to play tonight, represents a value play because the Timberwolves struggle to guard opposing big men. With No Zach LaVine tonight, Lauri should lead the team in scoring.

C Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $3,500, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $10

Someone is going to have to play for the Celtics tonight, and Kanter is probably the best bet to exceed fantasy value based on talent and opportunities. Boston is playing their bench tonight, so Kanter will get plenty of minutes and definitely exceed fantasy value.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!