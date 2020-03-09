Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, March 9)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are only three games on this NBA slate after an unusually big slate on a Sunday night. The big injury news is the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss tonight's game vs. the Nuggets with a knee injury. The Hawks will also be coming into the evening banged up, but Trae Young should be good to go.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $9,500, FanDuel: $9,700, Yahoo: $44

On a short slate night, your best bet is to load up on the skilled players. No one may be as skilled as Jokic is. Nikola is a walking triple-double who has the added advantage of not having to deal with Giannis this evening.

SF Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $7,600, FanDuel: $7,000, Yahoo: $29

Middleton is coming off one of his best games of the year, a 39 point outing against the Suns. With Giannis out, Middleton will get all the work he can handle.

PG Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $6,100, Yahoo: $24

Graham is the type of player that can make or break your DFS evening. Devonte is a lethal shooter that doesn't give you much else, well until recently. Graham has 13 assists in his last two games.

PG Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $5,700, FanDuel: $6,200, Yahoo: $20

Bledsoe comes into tonight's game on the heels of an excellent game vs. the Suns. Bledsoe played 35 minutes, scored 28 points, and dished out seven assists. He will get plenty of minutes and extra scoring chances with Giannis out.

PF/C Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $4,600, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $13

Millsap is priced to play tonight and could provide a fantasy spark on this small slate. Millsap is playing around 25 minutes a night. Millsap has very pronounced splits since he plays his best basketball in home games. Millsap averages an extra four fantasy points per game when he plays at home, which the Nuggets do tonight.

