Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Wednesday, March 11)

Let's dive into this latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are six NBA games tonight, and we may catch a break and have an easy night on the injury front. Sixers' big man Joel Embiid is questionable, but I think he will play. Jimmy Butler is also questionable with a toe injury. The Pelicans and Kings play in the game with the highest implied point total on the slate at 235

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $10,400, FanDuel: $10,000, Yahoo: $45

Young has a great matchup vs. the hapless New York Knicks. In two previous games vs. New York, Young averages 45 points and ten assists. I'm pretty sure the Knicks have not figured out how to stop him.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $7,700, Yahoo: $34

In my opinion, Ingram should win the award for the league's most improved player. Ingram is a stat-stuffer who will put up 40 to 45 fantasy points every night. The Kings are middle of the pack vs. opposing small forwards.

PG/SG Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $7,300, FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $29

Mitchell is putting up another solid season. He continues to get his points, yet he also does a good job adding steals, rebounds, and assists. Mitchell has played some of his best games this year vs. the Thunder. The Jazz star is averaging 46 points per game against OKC.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $5,400, FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $21

Hield is one of my favorite DFS options because I like to play lower-priced guys who can get hot from three, and that is Hield's game. Tonight's game vs. the Pelicans has the highest implied total on the board, so it should be bombs away from Hield. The Kings are 28th vs. opposing shooting guards.

PG/SG Jordan McRae, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $4,100, FanDuel: $3,700, Yahoo: $10

The Pistons don't have many healthy bodies to play. Since McRae has been on the Pistons, he has been playing over 25 minutes and putting up decent numbers. If he can knock down a few threes, he can flirt with a 30-point fantasy night.

