2020 Seattle Seahawks Team Preview: D.K. Metcalf Poised for Fantasy Superstardom

SI Fantasy's Team Preview series from high-stakes legend Shawn Childs aims to break down the Seattle Seahawks to evaluate the offense, defense, coaches and everyone in between with a fantasy-slanted analysis.

Seattle Seahawks

Coaching Staff

Since Russell Wilson took over as the starting QB, the Seattle Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs in seven of his eight years with two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl title. Seattle has been in the playoffs 13 times since 2003 with one other Super Bowl appearance.

Pete Carroll has a career 133-90-1 record over 14 years as a head coach with his best success coming with the Seahawks (100-59-1 and a Super Bowl title). He has an 86-41-1 record over the last eight seasons.

In 2018, Seattle brought in Brian Schottenheimer to be the offensive coordinator after spending the previous two seasons as the quarterback coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He’s held the OC job for ten other years in the NFL for two different franchises (Jets and Rams). Overall, Schottenheimer has 18 seasons of experience coaching in the NFL.

Last season the Seahawks climbed to 8th in offensive yards while scoring 405 points (9th), which was a decline of 13 points from 2018.

Ken Norton jumped from the 49ers to Seattle to take over as the defensive coordinator in 2018. He worked in the Seahawks system from 2010 to 2014 before landing the defensive coordinator job in Oakland for three seasons. Norton has 11 years of coaching experience in the NFL and 13 seasons as a player.

After ranking in the top-five in yards allowed for six straight years, Seattle fell to 11th in 2017, 16th in 2018, and 26th in 2019. The Seahawks allowed the least number of points each year from 2012 to 2016 before slipping to 13th (332) in 2017, 11th (347) in 2018, and 22nd in 2019 (398).

Free Agency

The Seahawks decided not to resign DE Jadeveon Clowney after a disappointing 2019 campaign. He finished with only three sacks and 31 tackles. Over his last three seasons, Clowney does have seven forced fumbles and four defensive touchdowns. He failed to live up to his draft pedigree (first overall in 2014) in his six years. His best play came in 2017 and 2018 for Houston (18.5 sacks over 31 games).

Their defense lost DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Al Woods, LB Mychal Kendricks, and S Akeem King.

Over the last two seasons for Seattle, Jefferson improved his pass rush while showing growth vs. the run. The Bills will use him as a rotational player in 2020. He needs to do a better job tackling to make a further step forward.

They brought back DE Bruce Irvin and added DE Benson Mayowa.

Irvin started his career with Seattle from 2012 to 2015. He played for three different franchises (OAK, ATL, and CAR) over the previous two years.

The offensive line made multiple changes in the offseason. T Germain Ifedi, T George Fant, and C B.J. Finney found new homes. The Seahawks took a flier on T Cedric Ogbuehi and T Brandon Shell.

Ifedi continues to allow too much pressure in the quarterback no matter where he lines up while ranking poorly over the past three years as run blocker. Ifedi does have a first-round (2016) pedigree.

In 2018 as a rotational player for Seattle, Fant showed improvement at right tackle. Last year he started eight of the 17 games for the Seahawks with some issues in both run and pass blocking. His overall plays did improve in all areas over the final quarter of the regular season while playing left tackle.

Shell failed to make an impact over the last three seasons for the Jets.

Seattle signed WR Phillip Dorsett, RB Carlos Hyde, and TE Greg Olsen while releasing WR Josh Gordon, WR Jaron Brown, RB Robert Turbin, RB Marshawn Lynch, and RB C.J. Prosise.

Olsen brings a veteran presence to the tight end position for Seattle, but he is in the twilight of his career.

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson

Over the past three seasons, Wilson averaged just over 35 TDs while ranking 1st (401.75), 9th (344.30), and 4th (376.80) in QB scoring in 4-point passing TD leagues.

His best success came in Week 2 (300/3), Week 3 (457 combined yards with four TDs), and Week 9 (378/5). Wilson struggled to make plays over the second half of the year. Over the final nine games, including the playoffs, he averaged 245 passing yards with 1.2 TDs.

The addition of WR D.K. Metcalf (58/900/7) proved to be a wise move by the Seahawks based on his ability to score and make big plays.Wilson is regressing as a runner (75/342/3), and his overall passing chances (26.7 in 2018 and 32.2 in 2019) ranks below the league average (34.9). His initial projections came to 4,312 combined yards with 32 TDs and seven Ints. He has an ADP of 62 in early July as the fifth quarterback drafted.

Other options: Geno Smith, Anthony Gordon

Running Backs

Despite the appearance of a weak offensive line, the Seahawks’ running backs have run the ball well in back-to-back seasons (4.7 and 4.6 yards per rush). Their backs have had a below-par opportunity in the passing game in 2018 (68/509/1) and 2019 (68/504/4).

Chris Carson

In the early draft season in 2019, Carson was in recovery from minor knee surgery, plus Rashaad Penny looked to be in a position to steal some of his opportunity.

After a slow start over three games (217 combined yards with two TDs and ten catches) and a fumble in each contest, Carson played well over his next 11 games (1,219 combined yards with seven TDs and 26 catches on 251 touches).

He gained over 100 yards rushing in six games (22/104, 27/118, 24/124/1, 16/105, 23/102/1, and 24/133/2) while receiving over 20 touches in nine contests. Carson drew raves about his pass-catching last summer, which led to career-highs in catches (37) and receiving yards (266).

His season ended in Week 16 with a hip injury that didn’t require surgery. Carson is a power runner with developing value in the passing game. His ride won’t be clean with Penny back in the picture.

I set his par at 1,138 combined yards with nine TDs and 36 catches. Fantasy owners priced him as the 21st running back drafted in PPR leagues in early July with an ADP of 39.

RBs Rashaad Penny, Carlos Hyde, Deejay Dallas

Other options: Travis Homer, Anthony Jones, Patrick Carr

Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett

Even with career-highs in catches (82), receiving yards (1,057), and targets (110), Lockett was a frustrating player to own in 2019.

He shined in five games (10/79, 11/154/1, 6/100, 13/152/2, and 8/120/1) in the regular season with an impact in the playoffs (9/136/1).

In eight games, Lockett had five targets or fewer, which led to him disappearing in five games (3/26, 1/38, 0/0, 4/43, and 1/12) over his final seven contests.

His catch rate has been elite in 2017 (81.4) and 2018 (74.5). WR D.K. Metcalf is the go-to guy for scoring while Lockett works as the hot hand with big-play ability.

An excellent player who lacks the targets (6.9 per game) to match many of the receivers ranked ahead of him.

Lockett should be drafted as a WR2 who will have less fight for by fantasy owners this draft season. He looks to be on a path for 73 catches for 1,045 yards and seven TDs. His ADP (57) looks reasonable while being the 22nd wide receiver off the table.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf needs to clean up his drops (7). He looked NFL-ready when the lights came on in 2019. He showed the most upside after Week 8 (46/717/4 on 69 targets) over ten games (playoffs included).

Metcalf finished with two highlight games (6/123/1 and 7/160/1). He caught six passes or more in six of his final ten contests while averaging only 6.9 targets per game.

In the end, Metcalf ranked 31st in WR scoring (190.1) in PPR leagues. His early ADP (49) looks higher than expected, even with some growth in his game. A WR2 player who looks to be on a path for 70 catches for 1,050 yards and a chance for double-digit TDs.

WRs Phillip Dorsett & David Moore

Tight Ends

Greg Olsen

Olsen looked viable at tight end in Week 2 (6/110) and Week 3 (6/75/2) in 2019, but a change at QB and injuries (knee and concussion) led only one meaningful game (8/98) over his final 11 starts.

His only TDs (2) came against the worst TE defense (Arizona).

Overall, he averaged only 5.9 targets per game. Last year the Seahawks completed 77 passes to the TE position for 733 yards and seven TDs.

At age 35, it’s tough to get excited, but Seattle saw enough in him to pay him $5.5 in guaranteed money.

Borderline TE1 if he secures 70 percent of the TE opportunity in 2020. Russell Wilson looks for his TEs in close, but Olsen will be the third or fourth option in the passing game. I have him projected for 55 catches for 617 yards and five TDs in early July.

TEs Will Dissly & Colby Parkinson

Over the last two seasons at Stanford, Parkinson picked up 77 combined catches for 1,074 yards and eight touchdowns. His game improved in 2019 (48/589), but he posted only one TD compared to seven the previous year on 29 catches.

He wins the top end TE battle this year as far as height (6’7”) but trails the top options in speed (4.77 forty) and quickness.

Parkinson is an up and down player who will have matchup value at the goal line in the right system early in his career.

Defense

Seattle finished 22nd in rushing yards allowed (1,883 yards) with 22 TDs and 12 runs over 20 yards. Rusher gained 4.9 yards per carry with 24.3 attempts per game.

The Seahawks slipped to 27th in passing yards allowed (4,223) with 19 TDs and 16 Ints. Their defenses finished with only 28 sacks.

Team Defense Outlook



The defense only has one elite player while struggling to find upside in the pass rush to help close the passing window for their cornerbacks. Their linebacking core should be improved, which will help stop the bleeding vs. the run.

I have no interest in the Seahawks' defense.

