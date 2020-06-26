SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Can DK Metcalf Surpass Tyler Lockett as Seahawks Top Wideout in 2020?

Colby Patnode

The Seahawks are blessed with two fantastic receivers for their star quarterback to throw to. The Russell Wilson-to-Tyler Lockett connection has been the best in-game tandem based on passer rating for two consecutive seasons. This combination has led to many incredible catches and touchdowns and yet somehow remains an underrated combination amongst the casual NFL fans.

But after DK Metcalf burst onto the scene in 2019, there might be a new sheriff in town. Or, at the very least, an up-and-coming deputy.

Metcalf's rookie season was nothing short of sensational, as he played in all 16 games and caught 58 passes for 900 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Not bad for a late second-round pick who some analysts believed would struggle to get open thanks to some terrible agility testing numbers at the combine. 

There were definitely growing pains along the way and Metcalf wasn't brilliant from start to finish. But the trust between Wilson and his newest weapon didn't take long to materialize. We saw the first inkling of this as early as Week 1 of the season. The circle of trust may have been completed when Metcalf, not Lockett, was the primary read on the road in the playoff victory against the Eagles.

On a 3rd and long with a chance to ice the game, Wilson heaved a deep shot to the Metcalf, who leaped high over the defender to pluck the arching pass out of the air and secure a win for Seattle. During that outstanding performance, he set a rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game and it served as a bit of an announcement to the potential destructive power of the Wilson to Metcalf combination.

That play was emblematic of all that Metcalf has to offer. He has the size, speed, strength, hands, vertical, and football IQ to be an elite wide receiver. His ceiling is just undoubtedly higher than Lockett's, which is an impressive attribute to attach to any young receiver.  

But Wilson to Lockett remained the lead dog for most of the 2019 season, at least the first half. In fact, in his first nine games of 2019, Lockett snagged 59 catches on 72 targets for 767 yards and six touchdowns. But unfortunately, he suffered a serious leg injury that kept him hospitalized for days and appeared to hamper him for most of the remainder of the season. In his final seven games, Lockett would catch just 23 passes on 38 targets for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After Lockett's injury, Metcalf would catch six or more passes five times, including in the playoffs. But prior to Lockett's injury, he reached that threshold just once. Metcalf's target share didn't actually go up much after Lockett's injury as you might think. In fact, it went down. But the catch percentage jumped from 53 percent to 63 percent and his route tree continued to grow, albeit incrementally.

With one year of success under his belt and positive growth in the second half of 2019, Metcalf may be ready to jump over Lockett on the depth chart, but it will be a difficult task. To do it, Metcalf will need to improve his catch percentage and take better care of the football. But why does catch percentage matter?

In 2019, Lockett received 110 targets from Wilson but hauled in 74.5 percent of those passes for a nice 82 catch season. Meanwhile, Metcalf got 100 targets but hauled in just 58 of them. Now, not all targets are created equal. The degree of difficulty varies greatly.

But for Metcalf to surpass Lockett as the true No. 1 wideout, he'll need to be more efficient with his opportunities. And if he can do that, Metcalf won't be the Robin to Lockett's Batman. They'll stand as equals and the Seahawks offense may well become unstoppable as a result.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Entertain Extending FS Quandre Diggs Early?

After being acquired from Detroit halfway through the 2019 season, Diggs is under contract with Seattle for the next two seasons. With that said, could the fifth-year free safety receive a new deal before his walk year in 2021?

Thomas Hall10

by

Matthisao

Seahawk ESPYs Celebrate 2019 Season

With the regular ESPYs being done virtually this year due to COVID-19, the Seahawks put their own spin on the award show, having fans select their winners for best game, best play, and much more.

aryannaprasad

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 10-1

Four Hall of Fame selections and several current stars with Canton-worthy resumes headline the top 10 Seahawks in franchise history.

Corbin Smith

Film Breakdown: Jordyn Brooks Set to Dominate Run Game with Seahawks

In part three of an extensive film study, analyst Matty Brown breaks down first-round pick Jordyn Brooks' run fits and why he should be able to make a smooth transition into Seattle's 4-3 scheme.

Matty F. Brown

by

Footballfan55

Still my favorite Largent play. Which is incredible...

Corbin Smith

Revisiting Seahawks Infamous History Drafting Quarterbacks Before Russell Wilson

As if fans needed another reason to be grateful for Russell Wilson, revisiting Seattle's draft history illustrates how inept the organization has been at finding talent under center for most of its 45 years of existence.

Corbin Smith

Tentative Date for Seahawks, NFL Training Camps Set

While it remains unclear if the NFL will be able to start on time given the spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, the league is pushing forward with camps expected to open in late July.

Corbin Smith

All-World Talent Aside, Seahawks Should Avoid Antonio Brown Like the Plague

Though Brown offers game-changing talent on the field and still belongs in the upper echelon of NFL receivers, his selfish behavior, off-field baggage, and venomous personality should make him off limits for the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

by

wantcoffee99

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 20-11

Two star running backs, a thumping safety, and an iconic quarterback headline this latest group of all-time Seahawks greats.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Approaching Pivotal 2020 Campaign

After suffering season-ending injuries in each of his first two seasons in the league, tight end Will Dissly must prove that he's capable of staying on the field throughout an entire season in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

by

Footballfan55