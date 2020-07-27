The Chargers wide receiver fired off some tweets after learning a handful of other NFL receivers were ranked higher them him on NFL Network’s Top 100.

Keenan Allen Upset Over NFL Network Ranking

Whether it’s the ratings in EA Sports' Madden NFL video game, or the rankings on NFL Network’s Top 100 list, people take them very seriously.

Usually, it’s fans making most of the noise and complaining about where a certain player is ranked. However, NFL players are now starting to make their frustrations public.

The latest example comes from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen was recently ranked No. 77 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list, and wasn't particularly fond of the rankings.

Allen, has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL over the last three seasons after only averaging 9.5 games per season from 2013-2016.

In 2019, he finished with career highs in receptions (104) and yards (1199). He's also been on the field for all 16 games from 2017-2019. During that time, he's seen an average of 101 catches for almost 1300 yards and six touchdowns.

As Ben Heisler wrote in his Fantasy "Draft or Pass" series back in June:

"Allen’s average season would have landed him fifth amongst all receivers, fourth in receiving yards, and tied for 24th with six TDs. He finished as the WR6 in PPR a season ago, yet has now fallen all the way to WR19."

Based on his body of work, the star playmaker took to Twitter to air out his thoughts that other wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill were all ranked ahead of him.

Evans responded, as did his Buccaneers teammate Chris Godwin

Allen certainly has the reception stats to back up his point.

Since 2017 Allen ranks third in receptions behind only Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins with 303 catches. Evans is 11th on that list, Hill is 12th, and Godwin is 25th. Allen also narrowly leads Evans and Hill in yardage from the last three seasons. Allen’s 3,788 yards ranks fourth while Evans and Hill both rank fifth and sixth. The only major category Allen is behind both Evans and Hill is in touchdowns. Hill leads that group with 26 scores the last three seasons which is third best in the NFL, Evans checks in at No. 9 with 21 and Allen is 16th with 18 touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated’s Fantasy division chimed in on twitter to see what the fans think:

Find out where all these receivers are ranked on Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football cheatsheet. Click here to subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!