If you decide to pass on investing early draft capital on the clear top-two fantasy football options at quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson), don’t worry. Several solid mid-round options can lead to championship success in 2020.

If you choose to focus on other positions, it’s imperative to build roster construction around mid-round signal-callers with immense upside, who can put up elite numbers like Dak Prescott did in 2019 after emerging as a double-digit round investment. To achieve fantasy glory, it’s crucial that fantasy owners stock-pile mid-round running back and wide receiver talent, if your draft board does not enable you to tab either of the elite QBs in the opening rounds.

As we all know, there is no way any fantasy football owner will see Prescott fall beyond the top-5 quarterbacks off the board in 2020.

The strategy should always be to let the board come to you and never “follow the run” come draft day.

Now we get to the fun part: Which mid-round QB offers the best value in 2020? My model has identified several players you should target this season. You may be surprised at who my projections are high on, but I can tell you that I am not high on Deshaun Watson as a QB1 in 2020.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB - ADP 55 (4.06)

The Cardinals made the single biggest splash of the 2020 offseason by pulling off a blockbuster trade when they stole superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, completed 64.4% of his passes, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdown passes in his rookie season with the Cardinals. He also added 544 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

My projections have Murray as the overall QB4 behind both Mahomes and Jackson as well as Prescott.

Murray made strides during his rookie season, and there’s sufficient data to conclude that Hopkins’ arrival will lead to a sizable second-year leap. A case can be made that the skill-position talent that now surrounds Murray on offense is as good as any team in the NFL, especially with running back Kenyan Drake primed to explode in 2020.

