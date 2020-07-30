Constantly evolving, the fantasy football player pool changes every season. Recognizing players that may surge or regress is an important part of a solid draft day strategy. This feature looks at players who face competition for their starting roles. When you are ready to draft, the FFWC Draft Lobby is loaded with a variety of contests.

There are several reasons NFL players face job security risks. Poor play during the previous season, the competition brought in via a trade, or a team drafting an exciting young player, can put established starters at risk. Below, we look at starters from last year who are at risk of losing playing time during the 2020 NFL season.

Detroit Lions RB: Kerryon Johnson vs. D’Andre Swift

Without a consistent top talent at running back, since Barry Sanders retired in 1998, Detroit selected Kerryon Johnson in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Johnson caught the Lions’ attention after posting 1,585 total yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior year with the Auburn Tigers. He hasn’t been the answer in the Motor City, as he has missed 14 games due to knee injuries during his first two seasons. Johnson has posted 1,044 rushing yards, 340 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns during 18 games for the Lions. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, Johnson will battle D’Andre Swift for the starter role in Detroit.

Selected No. 35 overall, during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, D’Andre Swift joins the Lions after three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Sharing touches with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift posted 771 total yards and four touchdowns during his first year with the Bulldogs. Taking over as the lead back, Swift racked up 2,780 total yards and 21 touchdowns over 28 games during his final two seasons at Georgia. Swift is a versatile running back, with great acceleration and speed, but he appears to be in a running back by committee situation. As a rookie, don’t expect much more than RB2 numbers from Swift.

2020 Draft Day Advice: This is another situation where fantasy owners should try to draft both backs. Prepare as though there will be a committee and don’t rely on either back to put up stud numbers.

