2020 Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Is Dalvin Cook Still in the Top?
As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.
Tier 1: Superstars
These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first round of most fantasy leagues.
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR
- Saquon Barkley, NYG
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
- Alvin Kamara, NO
- Dalvin Cook, MIN
- Derrick Henry, TEN
- Joe Mixon, CIN
- Miles Sanders, PHI
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
- Nick Chubb, CLE
- Kenyan Drake, AZ
Tier 2: The Next Best
If you decide to take a wide receiver with your first pick, then these are the running backs I would be targeting in either Round 2 or 3.
- Josh Jacobs, LV
- Austin Ekeler, LAC
- Aaron Jones, GB
- Todd Gurley, ATL
- James Conner, PIT
- Melvin Gordon, DEN
- Chris Carson, SEA
- Leonard Fournette, JAX
Tier 3: High Upside Guys
These players have the upside to help you win a fantasy title, and you can draft them in Rounds 4-6.
- Jonathan Taylor, IND
- David Johnson, HOU
- Devin Singletary, BUF
- D’Andre Swift, DET
- David Montgomery, CHI
- Le’Veon Bell, NYJ
- Mark Ingram/J.K. Dobbins, BAL
- Raheem Mostert, SF
- Cam Akers, LAR
Tier 4: Imperfections
These running backs have talent, but they also have something that makes them inconsistent (injuries, playing time, coaching staff).
- Derrius Guice, WAS
- Tevin Coleman, SF
- Ronald Jones, TB
- Sony Michel, NE
Tier 5: PPR Beasts
These players are terrific pass-catchers out of the backfield and help you accrue fantasy points.
- Kareem Hunt, CLE
- Tarik Cohen, CHI
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN
- James White, NE
- Boston Scott, PHI
- Duke Johnson, HOU
- Nyheim Hines, IND
- Chris Thompson, JAX
Tier 6: Timeshare Issues
These players are caught up in timeshare issues limiting their touches.
- Marlon Mack, IND
- Kerryon Johnson, DET
- Jordan Howard/Matt Breida, MIA
- Darrell Henderson, LAR
Tier 7: Valuable Handcuffs
- Tony Pollard, DAL
- Alexander Mattison, MIN
- Zack Moss, BUF
- Latavius Murray, NO
- Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TB
- Darrynton Evans, TEN
- A.J. Dillon, GB
- Justin Jackson/Joshua Kelley, LAC
- DeAndre Washington, KC
- Carlos Hyde, SEA
- Anthony McFarland/Benny Snell, PIT
Tier 7: Best of the Rest
Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.
- Chase Edmonds, AZ
- Damien Harris, NE
- Ryquell Armstead, Jax
- LeSean McCoy, TB
- Ito Smith, ATL
- Adrian Peterson/Antonio Gibson, WAS
- Dion Lewis, NYG
- Gus Edwards, BAL
- Reggie Bonnafon, CAR
- Jalen Richard/Lynn Bowden, LV
- Mike Boone, MIN