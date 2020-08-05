SI Fantasy Football insider Dr. Roto orders running backs in ranked tiers, so you can more easily evaluate the talent available when drafting.

As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.



Tier 1: Superstars

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first round of most fantasy leagues.

Christian McCaffrey, CAR

Saquon Barkley, NYG

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

Alvin Kamara, NO

Dalvin Cook, MIN

Derrick Henry, TEN

Joe Mixon, CIN

Miles Sanders, PHI

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC

Nick Chubb, CLE

Kenyan Drake, AZ

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you decide to take a wide receiver with your first pick, then these are the running backs I would be targeting in either Round 2 or 3.

Josh Jacobs, LV

Austin Ekeler, LAC

Aaron Jones, GB

Todd Gurley, ATL

James Conner, PIT

Melvin Gordon, DEN

Chris Carson, SEA

Leonard Fournette, JAX

Tier 3: High Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you win a fantasy title, and you can draft them in Rounds 4-6.

Jonathan Taylor, IND

David Johnson, HOU

Devin Singletary, BUF

D’Andre Swift, DET

David Montgomery, CHI

Le’Veon Bell, NYJ

Mark Ingram/J.K. Dobbins, BAL

Raheem Mostert, SF

Cam Akers, LAR

Tier 4: Imperfections

These running backs have talent, but they also have something that makes them inconsistent (injuries, playing time, coaching staff).

Derrius Guice, WAS

Tevin Coleman, SF

Ronald Jones, TB

Sony Michel, NE

Tier 5: PPR Beasts

These players are terrific pass-catchers out of the backfield and help you accrue fantasy points.

Kareem Hunt, CLE

Tarik Cohen, CHI

Phillip Lindsay, DEN

James White, NE

Boston Scott, PHI

Duke Johnson, HOU

Nyheim Hines, IND

Chris Thompson, JAX

Tier 6: Timeshare Issues

These players are caught up in timeshare issues limiting their touches.

Marlon Mack, IND

Kerryon Johnson, DET

Jordan Howard/Matt Breida, MIA

Darrell Henderson, LAR

Tier 7: Valuable Handcuffs

Tony Pollard, DAL

Alexander Mattison, MIN

Zack Moss, BUF

Latavius Murray, NO

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TB

Darrynton Evans, TEN

A.J. Dillon, GB

Justin Jackson/Joshua Kelley, LAC

DeAndre Washington, KC

Carlos Hyde, SEA

Anthony McFarland/Benny Snell, PIT

Tier 7: Best of the Rest

Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.