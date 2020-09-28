Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Considering the devastating week of injuries in Week 2, the action in Week 3 offered a much-needed reprieve for fantasy football players. Bye weeks don’t start for another week but fantasy managers need to always keep their head on a swivel when it comes to attacking the free agency pool. Here’s the list of players to consider adding off this week’s waiver wire.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: After throwing for less than 115 yards and three interceptions in Week 2, Cousins found some of his mojo against the Titans in Week 3. The Minnesota passer tossed three touchdowns and 251 yards against Tennessee. With Houston on the schedule in Week 4, Cousins is a decent streamer option.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals rookie quarterback had his second consecutive 300-yard game, but this time it didn’t take over 60 passing attempts to get there. Burrow gained 312 yards and two touchdowns off 31 completions against the Eagles. The exciting rookie takes on a Jaguars defense in Week 4 that just got carved up by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Other quarterbacks to consider: Nick Foles, Chicago Bears; Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Running Backs

Carlos Hyde-Seattle Seahawks: Starting running back Chris Carson exited the game with a leg injury late in the 4th Quarter and did not return. He left the field with some help from team trainers and headed right into the medical tent. Will have to pay close attention to the reports on Monday and Tuesday regarding Carson’s injury but if he is forced to miss anytime, Carlos Hyde will enter RB2 territory and with the Seahawks offense firing on all cylinders, has the potential of an RB1. Of course, that potential is all predicated on Carson’s availability for Week 4 when the Seahawks travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins: Forget Jordan Howard. Forget Matt Breida. Myles Gaskin is the Miami running back to have on fantasy football teams. Gaskin was every bit a workhorse in Week 3, handling 22 rushing attempts and five catches which amounted to 95 yards from scrimmage. That’s the type of volume we’d expect to see from someone like Ezekiel Elliott. Take advantage while possible as Gaskin is available in 53% of leagues.

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots: Not once. Not twice. But three times! That’s how many times the Patriots rusher hit pay dirt in Week 3. Burkhead had 98 yards from scrimmage off six rushing attempts and seven catches. Two of his runs went for scores as did one of his receptions. New England plays an up-tempo Chiefs team in Week 4 which should yield a lot of scoring opportunities for the versatile Patriots back.

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers: The 12 rushing attempts for a net 15 yards is nothing to get excited about. But then when you factor in the three catches for 54 yards and two total touchdowns, fantasy football players should consider grabbing the 49ers running back. He was fourth on the depth chart but now has a tremendous opportunity with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert both injured.

Other running backs to consider: Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Earlier in the week on the Sports Illustrated fantasy football podcast, Corey Parson and crew asked what it will take for the Vikings to “free” Justin Jefferson. Apparently, it only took us asking nicely, as Jefferson ran roughshod over Tennessee's secondary in Week 3. The rookie caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. As noted above, Minnesota plays the Texans in Week 4 in a wide receiver-friendly matchup.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills: While Stefon Diggs and John Brown are getting a lot of attention from fantasy football players, Beasley was flying under the radar despite gaining 158 yards over the first two weeks. That will likely change now that he hit the century mark in Week 3. Beasley caught six passes for 100 yards and looks to be in-sync with quarterback Josh Allen.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers: The stat line won’t impress most people and rightfully so. Washington only gained 36 yards off five catches. But with Diontae Johnson suffering a concussion in Week 3, Washington could see more burn in Week 4 against a Vikings defense that just got scorched by Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans: If in a PPR-League, Humphries is a good depth player to add to your receiving corps. He’s caught at least four passes in the first three weeks of action and has back-to-back weeks of seven targets. Titans top playmaker A.J. Brown is expected to miss a few more games with a bone bruise which puts Humphries in line to start alongside Corey Davis.

Other wide receivers to consider: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets; Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals; Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles; Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders; Kalif Raymond, Tennessee Titans

Tight End

Mo Allie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts: Apparently his 111-yard performance in Week 2 was not a fluke because the former basketball player balled out again in Week 3, catching three passes and a touchdown in the Colts' easy victory over the Jets.

Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears: The 33-year-old tight end looked like his former, younger, dominant self in Week 3. Graham hauled in 6-of-10 targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons and seemed to find a nice rhythm with Nick Foles. Graham could be considered a tight end streamer the next three weeks with matchups against the Colts, Buccaneers, and Panthers.

Other tight ends to consider: Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals

This is proving to be a wild fantasy season and it's no time to panic. Michael Fabiano and our team of high-stakes winners are here to help answer your waiver, trade and starting lineup questions in our Premium Football Chat. It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus for as low as 34 cents a day!