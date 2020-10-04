Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, Hold - NFL Week 4

Buy

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals, QB - Through three games only Dak Prescott has more pass attempts than Joe Burrow. The rookie quarterback, who is currently QB 10 in Fantasy Football, has played well to start his career. Burrow throwing the football 61 times as he did in Week 2 vs. the Browns is not a recipe for success for the Bengals but it's perfectly fine for fantasy managers. The schedule will get tougher in the coming weeks with trips to Baltimore and Indianapolis on the horizon but after the Bengals Week 9 bye, the schedule gets much easier. Burrow has good weapons around him, Tyler Boyd is a top 20 receiver and Tee Higgins is emerging. I didn't mention A.J. Green because I think he is washed up. Buy Burrow now, I can see him being a weekly starter in 12 teams leagues later in the season.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders, WR - Hunter Renfrow was a player that I was interested in having on my fantasy teams during the draft season. Fantasy managers were overlooking him when all the draft attention was on the Raiders' rookie wide receivers, Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs. Tight end Darren Waller is the Raiders' clear top target in the passing game, but Renfrow is the top targeted wide receiver. Edwards and Ruggs are both doubtful this week vs. the Bills. There will be a lot of points scored in this game so you want to start Renfrow in season-long leagues and he is a great DFS play on Draftkings where he is priced at $4,600

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals, WR - My co-host on the SI Fantasy Podcast, Dr. Roto, has said several times this season that Tee Higgins is a league winner. I'm willing to take the good doctor at his word. Higgins was not targeted at all in Week 1, but he has 15 targets over the past two games. I have already discussed how much Burrow is throwing the football, Higgins's best fantasy days are ahead of him. Last week vs. the Eagles, Higgins scored twice and was fingertips away from a third touchdown reception. Bengals Insider James Rapien brings us this quote from Head Coach Zac Taylor. "He’s just getting better and better every single day. He missed the first part of training camp, and now he’s starting to get his legs back under him. He’s got the confidence of our whole group, and he went out and made some big plays for us.” If Higgins is on your waiver wire I would pick him up. If he is on one of your league mate's bench try and trade for him. Dr. Roto could be on to something.

Hold

David Montgomery Chicago Bears, RB - We are at the part of the season where I'm telling you to buy into the Bears' offense. The optimism comes from the change at quarterback. Nick Foles came in last week and the Bears started marching up and down the field. Foles will have his struggles but the offense will run well. Montgomery is currently running back 25 in PPR leagues, Foles will get Montgomery involved in the passing game more. You should feel good about starting Montgomery every week.

Kenyan Drake Arizona Cardinals, RB - If you drafted Kenyan Drake with your first- or second-round pick on draft day, you probably aren't impressed so far. Drake hasn't been bad but he is currently RB 28 in PPR leagues. What's interesting is that Drake is tied for ninth in rushing with Ezekiel Elliott. Drake is not catching any passes, all the targets are going to DeAndre Hopkins. The good news is Drake is getting a good amount of carries and he has a favorable schedule ahead. It may not look pretty right now, especially considering where you drafted Drake, but I would remain patient and start him weekly. This week Drake has a very spicy matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers' 31st-ranked run defense. He is priced at $6,000 on Draftkings, I will be using him in a number of lineups this week.

Sell

Jimmy Graham Chicago Bears, TE - Jimmy Graham has emphatically been pronounced back by many fantasy football pundits. I will admit he has played well through three weeks and Foles is good for the Bears' passing game. Graham has been targeted 18 times and scored three times, he is currently Tight End 7 in PPR leagues. Graham is performing well, I just worry about how long that will last for the 33-year-old tight end. To be fair, Graham has been healthy the past few seasons, he just has not been utilized properly. He will be this year but I'm never really going to invest in a tight end. Most people who have Graham on their roster likely grabbed him off the waiver wire, so you have him as a second tight end. I would try to flip that waiver wire pick it into something else.