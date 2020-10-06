Eagles RB Boston Scott Reflects on Being a Fantasy Football Hero, Giving Back in 2020

After helping fantasy managers win a title in 2019, the Eagles RB speaks to Sports Illustrated about title aspirations of his own, the current state of the team, as well as how he's looking to make a difference off the field in 2020.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott had to turn his phone off after making a name for himself in the NFL last year, but not for the reasons one might think.

In the absence of starting RB Miles Sanders, Scott became an integral part of the running and passing game in Doug Pederson's offense, catching 24 of 26 targets for 199 yards and four touchdowns along the way.

While Scott knew he had helped his team get into the playoffs, what he didn't realize at the time was how crucial his play had been for fantasy football managers fighting for a championship. His opportunity just happened to arrive during the fantasy football playoffs, and he delivered when it counted most in the standings.

"It was wild!" Scott said, reflecting on those final weeks of the season, watching his social media feeds blow up with fans thanking him for delivering a big win for their respective leagues.

"I had to turn notifications off on my phone. I definitely appreciated the support and continued support throughout last year and into this year."

Scott became a cult hero of the fantasy football community that season. A sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, he was waived by his hometown New Orleans Saints in 2018. He found a home with the Philadelphia Eagles on their practice squad in December, making it to the active roster in October of the next year.

In 2020, Scott is focused on two things besides helping fantasy owners make a repeat trip to the postseason: the Eagles winning the NFC East and making a tangible difference in the black community.

Both causes are already active and underway through just four weeks of the season.

After starting the year 0-2-1, Scott and the rest of the Eagles started to hear the noise.

They entered last week's Sunday night primetime battle as 7-point road underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles had just one healthy starting receiver and offensive lineman on their roster from the start of the season against a 49ers team who had still represented the NFC in the Super Bowl despite dealing with injuries of their own the previous season. Philadelphia responded to the challenge, got a tough 25-20 road win, and have since gone from last to first in what appears to be a very winnable division with the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, and New York Giants.

Many players would've been ready to gloat to the haters at that moment, but not Scott. Instead, he chose to focus on those who had embraced the Eagles' opportunity instead of those who had not.

"Me personally, and I feel like with this team, we do it for the people who say we can't. Whenever I think about haters or negativity, at the end of the day, whatever you achieve or do what you set out to do, they (the haters) aren't there. When you do it for the people who believe in you, I think there's a lot more value in that, and it motivates you because those people will always be there."

Then, there's the other cause.

Via Scott's agent, Cameron Weiss, and several other notable NFL players, including Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Baltimore Ravens receiver James Proche are wearing new lip guards from Shock Doctor directly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. All the sales profits go to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), supporting students with scholarships for historically Black colleges and universities.

"I think it's a great cause to get behind," Scott said.

"I can always get behind the issues that are going on in this country, and the United Negro College Fund is a great resource to help minorities that don't have opportunities going into college... With this platform, it's bigger than just football. While I have this platform, I"m going to do the best I can to bring God to glory, and fight for the ones who don't have a voice, fight for the oppressed, and that's what I'm going to do.

The Eagles running back spoke with Sports Illustrated in a wide-ranging conversation ranging from the Eagles' improvement through the first quarter of the season, his quarterback Carson Wentz, as well as his admiration for one of the best throwback running backs in the history of NFL.

Check out the full video conversation here.