Free Agent Pickups: Week 6 Waiver Wire

For the first month of the season, injuries were the driving force that was wreaking havoc on starting lineups. But as we head into Week 6, injuries and bye weeks are now creating chaos for fantasy football managers.

There’s four teams on a bye in Week 6 and all of them have major fantasy football playmakers. The Seahawks, Saints, Raiders, and Chargers are all out of action. So fantasy football players with Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson, Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry all need to find replacements for their starting lineups.

That’s where the waiver wire comes into play. The bad news is if you’re looking for running backs with newly found opportunities this is not the week for you. The good news: a handful of wide receivers have been playing well and are readily available in more than 55% of public leagues.

Let's get to it.

Quarterback:

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Giants. It was one of those injuries where his foot was facing the wrong way and watching the replay resulted in queasiness. The Cowboys passer was having a remarkable start to of the season. Prescott became the first player in NFL history with three consecutive games of more than 450 yards. His 1,690 yards in four games is the most all-time. But with Prescott likely done for the year, Andy Dalton will take over as the Cowboys starting quarterback. As far as backup QBs go, Dalton is perhaps the best. For fantasy, he has plenty of weapons in his arsenal that will help boost his stats. Is he going to put up Prescott like stats? No. But he's still worth a fair for Week 6 and beyond given the quantity of starting fantasy quarterbacks out for the upcoming week.

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers: We had Bridgewater as one of our top pickups heading into Week 5, but somehow not enough fantasy players got that memo as the Panthers passer is still available in around half of fantasy leagues. Bridgewater threw for 313 yards (his second 300-yard performance of the year) and two touchdowns (for the second week in a row).

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: Keep in mind Carr is on a bye in Week 6 so fantasy players won’t have to fight off their opponents to add the Raiders signal-caller. Even though he’s on a bye, Carr is someone to consider (perhaps those that just lost Dak Prescott). In a surprising win against the Chiefs in Week 5, Carr tossed three touchdowns and 347 yards, his second consecutive week above the 300-yard mark.

Other QBs to consider: Alex Smith-Washington Football Team, Drew Lock-Denver Broncos

Running Backs

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals: Anyone that thought the Cardinals were going to hand Kenyan Drake a workhorse role has been let down in a major way. Chase Edmonds only saw three carries to Drake’s 18 but he was essentially just as productive. Edmonds ran for 36 yards and a score and grabbed five passes for 56 yards. He’s now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks.

Other RBs to consider: J.D. McKissic-Washington Football Team, Gus Edwards-Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers: A whooping four touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 5 will send the rookie's waiver wire demand through the roof. He caught seven passes for 110 yards and three scores and also ran in a TD. In Week 2 he had a solid game with 88 yards and a score but in his other two games this year he finished with less than 40 yards. His explosive ability, role in a productive offense and nose for the end zone is worth the price as this week’s top claim.

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles second-year wide receiver has made the most of his opportunity while the team's top receivers have been injured. Fulham followed up his touchdown in Week 4 with another TD in Week 5. But what was most impressive about his performance against the Steelers was catching 10 out of 13 passes for 152 yards. There’s no sign of DeSean Jackson or Jalen Reagor returning to action anytime soon, making Fulgham a starter in the Philly lineup for their matchup against the Ravens in Week 6.

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars: Perhaps when it comes to making waiver wire suggestions, the third time's the charm, because this is the third time we are suggesting adding the Jaguars rookie. Shenault caught seven passes for 79 yards in Week 5, that’s his fourth performance with double-digit fantasy points in five games. Yet he’s available in 66% of leagues. Time to take this rookie seriously!

Other WRs to consider: Preston Williams-Miami Dolphins, Tyler Johnson-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Henry Ruggs-Las Vegas Raiders

Tight Ends

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard is done for the year due to an Achilles injury and Rob Gronkowski is a shell of his former dominant self (and is mostly used as a blocker). Brate has always been a threat in the red zone and with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller all slowed down by injury, Brate has a real opportunity to make some noise in the coming weeks.

Other TEs to consider: Gerald Everett-Los Angeles Rams, Darren Fells-Houston Texans