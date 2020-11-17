Week 11 Fantasy Football Droppables: Goodbye to Drew Lock & A.J. Green

Fantasy owners need to exhibit prudence by dropping underperforming players. This also pertains to star players who have suddenly seen their roles change, thus adversely affecting their overall value for the remainder of the 2020 season. With ten weeks of player statistics, fantasy owners have now seen enough to make informed decisions about which rostered players belong on the waiver wire.

The difference between winning a fantasy football championship or not could come down to simply dropping a player that you invested draft capital in but has failed to meet expectations. The most successful fantasy owners understand the importance of moving on, just as NFL teams make transactions throughout the season. You do not want to overreact to one week of poor statistics, such as A.J. Brown only hauling in one reception for 21 yards against Indianapolis.

However, at the same time, don't hold onto a player just because you do not want to admit a draft day or in-season trade blunder. Of course, fantasy owners also have to manage injuries and COVID-19 infections and drop players who may not return in time to contribute to a postseason run. Here are several players fantasy owners should not hesitate to drop as we head into Week 11.

Quarterbacks

QB Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

The second-year signal-caller has become a player that fantasy football owners cannot roster even as a COVID-19 back-up in the fantasy playoffs. Lock, who is missing star WR Cortland Sutton for the season, has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in five of seven games this season. Also, we now know that the talented quarterback is dealing with a core muscle injury. Expect Lock to struggle to put up less than adequate production over the next two weeks with less than favorable home matchups against Miami in Week 11 and New Orleans in Week 12. For a player currently rostered in over 65% of leagues, a move needs to be made.

Injury Drop: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Running Backs

RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers

Fantasy owners believed they had struck gold over the first month of the season with the veteran running back's late-round selection. McKinnon, owned in 98% of leagues, had posted 13-plus PPR fantasy points over his first four games. However, since that span, he has posted fewer than 5.6 PPR points in three of his last five games. Despite the expectation that he would flourish while starting RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) was sidelined, that has not transpired consistently. Coming out of their Week 11 bye, Mostert is expected to return, and San Francisco has less than favorable matchups for running backs against the Rams and Bills and is not worth being owned by any owner who does not own Mostert (injury handcuff).

RB JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

As painful as this may be, the time has come for fantasy owners to cut ties with a rookie running back so many fell in love with heading into drafts. Despite being drafted in the upper rounds of drafts, the former Ohio State standout has posted less than reliable production in his first season in the NFL. With veteran Mark Ingram making his return this past weekend, Dobbins has fallen to third-string on the depth chart behind Ingram and Gus Edwards. Fantasy owners can longer hold out hope that the rookie can emerge and admit he was a poor use of draft capital. With 96% ownership, it's clear that way too many people are holding on too long for a player with fewer than six PPR points in three of his last four games.

Injury Drop: Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receivers

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

This one makes me happy to write after I faded Green heavily over the summer and instead bought shares of fellow wideouts, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Despite the success of rookie Joe Burrow, the veteran has failed to make the impact many owners were expecting. The declining ten-year veteran has posted single-digit PPR production in five of nine games, hitting rock bottom in Week 10 with the dreaded goose-egg on five targets. It would be prudent for owners to cut ties now with a player-owned in 92% of leagues and instead look to acquire Green Bay WR Allen Lazard (52%), who is expected to return in Week 11, or perhaps Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (12%) who is ascending in the right direction. Now is the time to beat your opponents to the waiver wire.

WR Golden Tate, New York Giants

The time has come to part ways with Tate after posting single-digit PPR fantasy points in six of eight games this season. Tate has become lost in the Giants attack falling clearly behind Sterling Shephard and Darius Slayton in the passing game. The veteran has only hauled in six receptions over his last four games - combined. I would replace him with New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, who has become heavily involved in the offensive attack, posting 10-plus PPR fantasy points in four consecutive games and is still currently available in over 49% of leagues.

WR Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

Many fantasy owners were bullish on adding Smith while star WR Michael Thomas was out with injuries and a team suspension. However, Smith (owned in 56% of leagues) has fewer than 54 receiving yards in his last seven games. With the status of starting QB Drew Brees is in doubt for the next several weeks, combined with Thomas’ return and a concussion on Sunday against San Francisco - now is the time to throw him to the waiver wire. Players such as Buffalo WR Cole Beasley or Bears Darnell Mooney offer higher upside.

Tight Ends

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Despite playing in an offense that loves to target the tight end, fantasy owners need to find better dart throw options than Doyle. Regardless of finding the end zone in two of his last three games, the veteran Doyle has become too touchdown-dependent to be rostered thanks to fighting for targets at his position with Trey Burton and Mo-Alie Cox. With only nine receptions on the season, fantasy owners need to explore the waiver wire.

TE Darren Fells, Houston Texans

Fells has seen sharp regression in his production after fantasy owners rushed to grab him following 34.2-PPR fantasy points in Weeks 5 and 6. However, since that span, he has only seen three targets resulting in 3 receptions for 51 yards over the last month. With two games against the Colts and matchups against the Patriots and Bears in the upcoming slate, Fells should not be rostered in any league.

