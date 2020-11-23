Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 12 Fantasy Football Pickups

Welcome to Week 12. With just two weeks remaining in the fantasy football regular season, all fantasy players fall into one of these three categories:

1. Secured spot in the playoffs

2. Fighting for one of the last remaining spots in the playoffs

3. Completely eliminated

The fantasy players that fall into the first category should primarily be focused on Weeks 14, 15, 16. Even the fantasy players that fall into the second category should have one eye focused on the fantasy playoffs and the other focused on Weeks 12 and 13.

Our waiver suggestions factor in both the short-term (Weeks 12 and 13) and the fantasy playoffs. Be realistic with your playoff chances as that will have a big influence on the type of player you target in free agency.

Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Once Drew Brees was ruled out of action for a minimum of three weeks, most expected Jameis Winston to take over under center for New Orleans. But Sean Payton shocked those onlookers when he announced Hill would be the starter against the Falcons. If your league is on ESPN, Hill actually has tight end eligibility, which is the ultimate fantasy football loophole/cheat-code. But even outside of ESPN, Hill has fantasy value. Against the Falcons, Hill passed for 233 yards and completed 18-of-23 passes. He also led the team in rushing with 52 yards and two touchdowns. Hill and the Saints have a date with the Broncos in Week 12 and then take on the Falcons again in Week 13.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: Cousins’s Week 11 performance was one of his best of the season. He threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, which amounted to a top-10 fantasy point performance in standard formats. With matchups against the Panthers and Jaguars the next two weeks, Cousins can be a savior for QB needy fantasy teams.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants: With a bye in Week 11, Jones is available in 75% of leagues. The last time he took the field, Jones didn’t have a turnover, and while he only passed for 244 yards and didn’t throw a touchdown, he did run for 62 yards and a score. The Giants take on the Bengals, Seahawks, Cardinals and Browns in their next four matchups.

Other QBs to consider: Derek Carr-Las Vegas Raiders

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens: A hot commodity earlier in the year, Dobbins disappointed in Weeks 9 and 10 with a total of seven fantasy points. He’s widely available in most 10-team leagues and after leading the Ravens rushers with 70 yards and a touchdown in Week 11, the Ravens rookie should be added across all league formats.

Wayne Gallman, New York Giants: Like his quarterback Daniel Jones, Gallman spent Week 11 on a bye. But in his last outing he found the end zone twice and rushed for 53 yards. Devonta Freeman isn’t coming off injured reserve anytime soon, making Gallman the Giants primary ball carrier. Gallman’s upside is a bit limited as he isn’t very involved in the passing attack. But he’s consistent enough to rely on him as a flex option going forward.

James White, New England Patriots: After disappointing for most of the season, White found his groove in Week 11, catching six passes for 64 yards. He only contributed 19 yards on the ground, but it did come off five attempts, which is a massive improvement considering he wasn’t getting any carries the last few weeks. With what appears to be a serious injury for Rex Burkhead, White may recapture his role as the Patriots' primary passing-down back.

Other running backs to consider: Frank Gore-New York Jets, Samaje Perine-Cincinnati Bengals, Benny Snell-Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts rookie is really heating up. It started in Week 9 when he saw seven targets that turned into four catches for 56 yards. Pittman then had his best game of the year in Week 10, catching seven passes for 101 yards. That brings us to Week 11, when Pittman caught three catches for 66 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career. With two matchups against the Texans and one against the Raiders and Titans, Pittman Jr. could be a very valuable commodity at just the right time for receiver-needy fantasy teams.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills: Not sure what else Cole Beasley needs to do to get some fantasy respect. He’s still available in 50% of leagues and that’s despite coming off the best game of his season. Buffalo had a bye in Week 11 but fantasy managers should have already found a roster spot for the Bills' shifty playmaker. With John Brown dealing with nagging injuries, Beasley is providing a great security for Josh Allen and can do the same for fantasy managers that play in the PPR format.

Other WRs to consider: Allen Lazard-Green Bay Packers, Damiere Byrd-New England Patriots, Nelson Agholor-Las Vegas Raiders, Willie Snead-Baltimore Ravens

Tight End

Jordan Akins, Houston Texans: Year in and year out, the tight end position is the thinnest in all of fantasy and 2020 is proving no different. When a tight end pops off for 83 yards on five catches, it’s noteworthy. Even when that player, like Akins, has less than 30 yards and just three catches in the previous two weeks. Bright side for Akins is he takes on the Lions, Colts, and Bears in the next three weeks, all of which are mediocre at best when it comes to stopping tight ends.

Other TEs to consider: Dalton Schultz-Dallas Cowboys