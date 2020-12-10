NFL Week 14 Injury Report – Key Updates Prior to the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Before you finalize your Week 14 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Cam Newton – New England Patriots

INJURY: ABDOMEN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Limited in practice this week, Newton is questionable for the Patriots game in Los Angeles on Thursday night. He had the same designation last week but played most of the game against the Chargers and finished with 24.25 fantasy points. The New England pass offense is a mess but Newton salvaged his day with 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is a risky play in Week 14 against the Rams who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones – New York Giants

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Inactive last week, Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. Giants head coach Joe Judge said he will have "every opportunity" to play when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Colt McCoy started against Seattle last week and managed to complete just 13-of-22 passes attempts for 105 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It is difficult to trust either New York quarterback during the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Phillip Rivers – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Originally listed as a toe injury, Rivers is actually dealing with a plantar plate rupture in his foot that may require offseason surgery. He missed practice on Wednesday but is expected to play on Sunday. Rivers was a full-game participant the last two weeks and posted 21.75 points against Tennessee and 22.05 points against Houston. He has favorable matchup against the Raiders who allowed Jets QB Sam Darnold to post a season-high 26.90 fantasy points last week.

Carson Wentz – Philadelphia Eagles

STATUS: BENCHED

While he is not dealing with a notable injury, we include Wentz here as he has been benched ahead of the Eagles’ Week 14 game on Sunday. Rookie Jalen Hurts takes over and immediately faces a tough matchup. One of Hurts’ strengths is his running ability but New Orleans is allowing 76.1 rushing yards per game and have limited quarterbacks to just 75 total rushing yards. Despite a reasonable $5,100 price, in DFS contests at DraftKings, Hurts is a risky play.

Running Backs

Antonio Gibson – Washington Football Team

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Fresh off a monster 36.60 fantasy point performance in Week 12, Gibson was injured during Washington’s second possession against Pittsburgh last week. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and it’s feared that he is dealing with a dreaded turf toe injury. Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic formed a committee after Gibson was forced out. McKissic is a pass catching machine and his $4,900 price at DraftKings makes him an attractive low cost option in DFS contests.

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

In jeopardy of missing a second straight game, Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has already said that he doesn’t expect Jacobs to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. Devontae Booker (33 snaps) and Jalen Richard (32 snaps) formed a committee last week and posted 8.80 combined fantasy points. Neither player should be started in a tough matchup against the Colts run defense that’s allowing just 100.7 rushing yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: SHOULDER/QUAD

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

A lost year continues for the consensus first overall pick in 2020 season-long fantasy drafts. Inactive for the Panthers last three games, due to a shoulder injury, McCaffrey is now dealing with a quad injury as well. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and listed as day-to-day. Mike Davis would get the start at home against Denver and should be viewed as a high-end RB2 if McCaffrey is inactive. The Broncos are allowing 131.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Frank Gore – New York Jets

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Injured on his first rushing attempt, against the Raiders last week, Gore sat out the rest of the game. He is in concussion protocol and was limited in practice on Wednesday. Ty Johnson stepped in and gained 104 yards, plus one touchdown, on 22 rushing attempts. The Jets are in Seattle this week and the Seahawks defense gave up 190 rushing yards and one TD to the Giants last week. While he has a low $4,700 price, in DFS contests at DraftKings, Johnson is a risky fantasy option.

D’Andre Swift – Detroit Lions

INJURY: ILLNESS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Inactive the last three weeks, due to a concussion and a non-COVID-19-related illness, Swift was limited in practice on Wednesday. Kerryon Johnson also put in a limited practice. If Swift is cleared to play, he will share time with Adrian Peterson who has scored two touchdowns in back-to-back games. Detroit managed just 89 total rushing yards against Green Bay in Week 2. The Lions will likely rely on their passing game to keep pace with the Packers on Sunday.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs

INJURY: ILLNESS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Dealing with an undisclosed illness - Hill missed practice on Wednesday. Head coach Andy Reid said the illness is not COVID-19 related but did not clarify his availability for the Chiefs Week 14 game in Miami on Sunday. An obvious must start, if he is healthy, Thursday and Friday practice time will determine Hill’s status. The Dolphins have allowed just nine touchdowns to wide receivers but Kansas City is the best passing offense they will face this season.

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Most likely due to rest, rather than his lingering hamstring injury, Jones did not practice on Wednesday. Jones was limited in practice prior to Week 13 but ended up starting and caught 6-of-10 targets for 96 yards against the Saints last week. Atlanta visits Los Angeles this week and the Chargers defense has allowed 24 TD passes. It’s worth noting that wide receivers have caught 12 of those touchdowns while tight ends (9) and running backs (3) caught the other 12 scores.

A.J. Brown – Tennessee Titans

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Previously dealing with minor hip and knee injuries, Brown hurt his ankle last week and sat out practice on Wednesday. Missed practices are a regular occurrence for Brown but he has started nine straight games. While his practice time needs to be monitored - Brown has a favorable matchup against the Jaguars defense that has allowed 26 TD passes. Ryan Tannehill tossed four touchdowns during the Titans 33-30 victory against Jacksonville back in Week 2.

D.J. Moore & Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Carolina has placed several players on their reserve/COVID-19 list - including Moore and Samuel. It’s not clear whether they tested positive or were in close contact with someone who has. If they haven’t tested positive, both players are eligible to play on Sunday when the Panthers host the Broncos. Moore is also dealing with an ankle injury he suffered back in Week 12. Robby Anderson, with a $6,200 DFS price, is the top Carolina wide receiver option this week.

Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Samuel missed practiced on Wednesday due to a foot contusion suffered during the 49ers loss against Buffalo on Monday night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the injury is not related to the left foot fracture that sidelined Samuel during the first three games this season. With contact sports still banned in Santa Clara, the 49ers will host Washington in Arizona on Sunday. It’s a tough matchup as the Washington defense is allowing just 203.8 pass yards per game.

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith – Tennessee Titans

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After he wasn’t able to practice at all last week, and then sat out against Cleveland, Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday. His practice time is worth monitoring as Tennessee prepares to play Jacksonville on Sunday. Smith posted a career-high 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars back in Week 2. Jacksonville has allowed nine tight end touchdowns this season. Anthony Firkser would be the Titans top TE option if Smith sits out.

Hayden Hurst – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Dealing with a nagging ankle injury, suffered back in Week 11, Hurst was limited in practice on Wednesday. He has played through the injury but has just five receptions, for 57 yards and no touchdowns, during the last three games. He has a solid opportunity to bounce back when Atlanta visits Los Angeles on Sunday. The Chargers have allowed the second most tight end touchdowns (9) this season. With a $3,700 DFS price at DraftKings - he is worth consideration this week.

Kyle Rudolph – Minnesota Vikings

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Minnesota is thin at the tight end position after Rudolph and Irv Smith (back) both sat out practice on Wednesday. That leaves Tyler Conklin as the only healthy TE on the Minnesota roster. Rudolph posted season highs in Week 12, with seven receptions and 68 yards, but failed to catch his two pass targets last week. With Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson dominating pass targets - Minnesota tight ends can be ignored when the Vikings visit Tampa Bay on Sunday.

