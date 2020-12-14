Week 15 Waiver Wire: Jalen Hurts Could Help Fantasy Teams Win Titles

The Eagles quarterback looked great in the team's win against the Saints. Plus running backs, wide receivers and a tight end to consider picking up.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15

If you are reading this article, congratulations! You advanced to your fantasy football semifinals. With just two more games left in the 2020 fantasy season, the waiver wire becomes more of a cat-and-mouse game with your opponent. Not only should fantasy managers consider adding players for their own teams but also consider blocking your opponent from adding a potential starter.

Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts-Philadelphia Eagles: Announced as the team’s Week 14 starter, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles going back to Carson Wentz after Hurts led Philadelphia to an upset victory over the Saints. Hurts completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also boosted his fantasy production with 106 rushing yards. The Eagles take on the Cardinals and Cowboys in their next two games.

Other QBs to consider: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Running Backs

DeAndre Washington-Miami Dolphins: His production in Week 14 won’t blow anyone away. Washington rushed 13 times for 35 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards. But Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to play in Week 15 and Salvon Ahmed is banged up with a shoulder injury. That gives Washington the chance to be the featured back again for Miami’s matchup against the Patriots.

Trayveon Williams-Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year running back led the Bengals in touches (12) and yards (49) as the Bengals went away from the ineffective Gio Bernard during the team’s loss to the Cowboys. Williams also caught three passes for 14 yards.

Jeff Wilson Jr.-San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Mostert was evaluated for a concussion but was able to return to action. Even despite splitting time, Wilson Jr. had a productive day in fantasy thanks to the team’s only rushing score. He finished with 31 yards on the ground and one catch for 13 yards. Wilson has a fantastic matchup against the Cowboys in Week 15. Dallas’s defense is bottom three against the run.

LeSean McCoy-Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette didn’t see the field in Week 14. Instead, when Ronald Jones exited the game, LeSean McCoy was the one to come off the bench. McCoy ran for 32 yards on just four carries. He’s not a starter in fantasy but more of a handcuff option for the fantasy managers with Ronald Jones on their squad.

Other RBs to consider: Lynn Bowden Jr.-Miami Dolphins (full analysis on Bowden Jr. under the wide receiver section, but if you play on Yahoo he has eligibility as a running back)

Wide Receiver

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: The speedy playmaker caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 14. He's a bit of a high risk/high reward option but with match-ups against the Chargers and Dolphins in the next two weeks, Agholor's stats should end up more on the reward side.

Chad Hansen-Houston Texans: Not only are the Texans without Will Fuller the rest of the year but their other starting wide receiver, Brandin Cooks, was unable to play in Week 14. That opened the door for Hansen to led the team in both yards (56) and catches (7). That’s his second consecutive week with seven targets and gives him 157 yards the last two games.

Lynn Bowden Jr.-Miami Dolphins: The rookie receiver led all Miami receivers with seven catches for 82 yards. Bowden could see extended playing time going forward as DeVante Parker injured his leg in the first half and was unable to return to action. NOTE: Also has RB eligibility on ESPN and YAHOO

Keelan Cole Sr.-Jacksonville Jaguars: It’s a bit of a guessing game when it comes to predicting which Jaguars receiver will go off. But one of them does come through on a weekly basis. Cole was their highest producing option in Week 14, catching a team-high seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He’ll play the Bills and Chargers the next two weeks.

K.J. Hamler-Denver Broncos: The Broncos rookie wide receiver (nope, not Jerry Jeudy) made the most of his two catches against the Panthers. Hamler converted his two passes into 86 yards and two scores.

Other WRs to consider: Russell Gage-Atlanta Falcons, Tyron Johnson-Los Angeles Chargers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling-Green Bay Packers, Kendrick Bourne-San Francisco 49ers

Tight End

Irv Smith Jr-Minnesota Vikings: With Kyle Rudolph out of the lineup in Week 14, Smith Jr. had his best outing of the year. The second-year playmaker grabbed four passes for a team-high 63 yards and caught Kirk Cousins's only touchdown pass. If Rudolph remains sidelined in the coming weeks, Smith Jr. is a high-end TE2 with low-end TE1 upside.