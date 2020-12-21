Fantasy Football Championship: Week 16 Waiver Wire

Welcome to Week 16 and welcome to the fantasy football championships!

You are one victory away from achieving what every member of your league sets out to do in August, but only one can accomplish: claim the title of the 2020 Fantasy Football Champion.

Any fantasy team that makes it to the championship has made quality pickups on the waiver wire throughout the season. Whether it was snatching Chase Claypool or Justin Herbert earlier in the year or picking up a consistent kicker, defense, or tight end, the waiver wire is an integral part of the journey to hoisting the trophy.

But the waiver wire in Week 16 is a bit different. There’s no longer the need to hang onto a handcuff in case of injury or have a backup quarterback for a bye week filler. Instead, this week’s waiver wire is about two things:

1. Do you need a replacement in your starting lineup?

2. Does your opponent need a replacement in their starting lineup?

In other words, unless the player you or your opponent is considering adding will be starting, there’s no need to make an acquisition. If the answer is YES to either of those questions, then this week’s waiver wire article will be helpful. If the answer is no, then stop wasting your time and head over to our Week 16 player rankings to help set your starting lineup.

Let’s get to it...

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles: Despite the loss to the Cardinals in Week 15, it is clear the Eagles are playing much better with Jalen Hurts under-center compared to Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia rookie put forth his best performance against Arizona by throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for 63 yards and a score.

The Eagles’ 2020 second-round pick is ranked inside our Top 10 this week at the quarterback position thanks to a juicy matchup against the defenseless Dallas Defense.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins: If looking solely at Tua’s passing stats from Week 15, you’ll be relatively unimpressed. But factor in his two rushing touchdowns against the Patriots and suddenly his fantasy point total looks much better.

Miami takes on the Raiders in Week 16 which have been picked apart by-passers all year.

Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns: The Browns third-year quarterback has actually played better since losing superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield had eight touchdowns and just one interception in his last three games. He’s gone over the 325 yard mark twice in the last two weeks. Mayfield and the Browns take on the Jets in Week 16.

Other QB to consider in two-quarterback leagues: Marcus Mariota - Las Vegas Raiders

Running Backs

Tony Pollard - Dallas Cowboys: The handcuff for Ezekiel Elliott put up monster stats in Week 15 with Elliott being ruled out due to injury. Pollard handled 18 total touches which amounted to 132 yards and two touchdowns. If Elliott is out again for the team’s match-up against the Eagles in Week 16, Pollard can once again be relied on as a low-end RB1.

Le’Veon Bell - Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran rusher isn’t widely available but should at least be considered as a flex option/RB2 by anyone still in the running for the fantasy football championship. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for the remainder of the regular season with a leg injury which puts Bell in a prime position to handle the bulk of the action in the Chiefs backfield when they play the Falcons. Bell is coming off his best game since being signed by Kansas City, 76 total yards and a score in Week 15, and with a full week of reps as the team’s starter, should at minimum repeat those stats.

Other RBs to consider: Salvon Ahmed-Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr.-San Francisco 49ers, Sony Michel-New England Patriots

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Sanders - New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees may be back in action but wide receiver Michael Thomas is not. The NFL single-season reception record holder was placed on Injured Reserve heading into Week 15, which puts Sanders as the clear-cut No. 1 option for Drew Brees in their matchup against the Vikings.

Russell Gage - Atlanta Falcons: Without Julio Jones in the lineup, Gage has put up some solid stats the last two weeks including a five-catch, 68 yard, one touchdown performance in Week 15. If Jones’ hamstring continues to keep him out of action, Gage should remain a WR3 for fantasy lineups in Atlanta’s match-up against Kansas City.

Keke Coutee - Houston Texans: Once Will Fuller got suspended it was pretty clear DeShaun Watson would need another option to target beside Brandin Cooks and Coutee stepped up in a big way. He has 16 catches, 218 yards, and two touchdowns in his last three games and will face a Bengals defense in Week 16.

Other WRs to consider in deeper leagues: Greg Ward-Philadelphia Eagles, Darnell Mooney-Chicago Bears, Tyron Johnson-Los Angeles Chargers

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas - Washington Football Team: Not sure what more Thomas has to do in order to be taken seriously by fantasy football players but somehow he’s still available in about 50% of leagues. He’s coming off a 100 yard game in which he soaked up 13 targets and faces a Panthers defense that has allowed the last two tight ends they’ve faced to score a touchdown.

Other TEs to consider: Tyler Higbee - Los Angeles Rams, Austin Hooper - Cleveland Browns

GOOD LUCK!