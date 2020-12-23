Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Browns D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets are the NFL’s best defensive matchup from a fantasy perspective, and this week the Browns get the privilege of facing their weak offense. New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game this season, and they’re tied for the sixth-most quarterback pressures and seventh in sacks allowed. The Browns D/ST is easily a top-10 option.

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Bears D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bears defense hasn’t been reliable this season, but it does have streamer appeal when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Chicago faces Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars. Their offense has averaged the fourth-fewest points, and it’s allowed the eighth-most sacks of its quarterbacks. They’re also tied for the sixth-most giveaways this season.

Cardinals D/ST vs. 49ers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, AMAZON): The Cardinals D/ST has put up at least eight fantasy points in three of its last four games, and a matchup against the Niners makes it a solid option in fantasy championship week. Over the last four weeks, opposing defenses have scored more fantasy points (14.0 PPG) against San Francisco than any other enemy squad in the entire league.

More Starts

Ravens D/ST vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Texans D/ST vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Chargers D/ST vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $3,300)

Texans D/ST vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $2,800)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): New England is a long way from last season's elite unit, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in all but one of its last nine games. That includes a contest against this week's opponent, the Bills, whose defense scored just three fantasy points. Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense is hot right now, so the Patriots D/ST should be sidelined.

Sit ‘Em

Packers D/ST vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Packers D/ST had been on a hot streak, but it’s 10 combined fantasy points in the last two weeks put a halt to that trend. This unit is likely to struggle this week too, as Ryan Tannehill and the Titans visit Lambeau Field. Over the last four weeks, defenses have combined to score the fewest points against Tennessee's explosive offense.

Giants D/ST at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The G-Men D/ST had scored 22 points in Weeks 12-13, but since then, it’s produced a meager three points in losses to the Cardinals and Browns. Next up is a date with the Ravens, who have averaged a league-high 43.5 points per game since Week 14. They have also allowed just five sacks and have committed a mere one giveaway during that time.

More Sits

Colts D/ST at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Titans D/ST at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades

Colts D/ST at Steelers (DraftKings: $3,200)

Rams D/ST at Seahawks (DraftKings: $3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!